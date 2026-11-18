A Supreme Court jury sitting at Bendigo has been shown crime scene images from the home of Merril Kelly, 70, who prosecutors allege was attacked by Brian Barnes, 69, over unpaid pool work before being set on fire at a cemetery.

A Supreme Court jury sitting at Bendigo has been shown crime scene images from the home of a slain grandmother, with prosecutors alleging she was attacked in her bed, cable-tied, dragged outside and later set on fire at a local cemetery.

Jurors View Crime Scene Images

The trial concerns Merril Kelly, 70, who was found dead in Quambatook on January 21, 2025. Brian Barnes, 69, has pleaded not guilty to her murder. On Wednesday, the jury was shown pictures and video of Kelly's neat Mallee country home on River Street, where blood soaked the beige carpet and blue bedsheets, and drag marks stretched down the gravel driveway outside. In Kelly's modest bedroom, family portraits adorned the walls and sporting trophies sat on the highest shelf.

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The bed was shown partially made and partly disturbed, with blood stains visible on the sheets, a pillow case, the beige carpet and in the hallway. The prosecution alleges Kelly was beaten in her bed and cable-tied before being dragged through the house, out the back door and along the gravel driveway. Prosecutors say she was then driven from the scene to the local cemetery, where she was set on fire on January 21, 2025.

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Witness Details Financial Dispute

The jury was also shown photographs of Barnes' unit and the old town cemetery where firefighters found Kelly's remains. Merril's daughter, nurse Rosalie Elizabeth Kelly, 38, told the jury on Wednesday that Barnes had demanded her mother pay him for work she thought was voluntary. She described meeting him at the swimming pool while doing pool duty with her mother in December 2024, knowing him only as Bert.

They discussed a repair Bert had done for the swimming pool after a leak, and both appeared pleased it was fixed, she said. The witness told the jury Barnes said something like, Oh, don't forget my payment, which she thought was tongue-in-cheek. Her mother replied, Oh, we'll have to get you something, but it'll only be pretty small.

Rosalie Kelly said she had believed the work was done on a voluntary basis at the community-run pool, where her mother was president. She told the jury her mother later received a letter stating she owed Barnes $1000. When she arranged to meet him alongside fellow pool committee member Lynn, the witness said Barnes never showed up.

Motive Dispute Emerges At Pool

Later at the pool, she said, the accused man approached her mother and said, You're the worst person I've ever met, amid a string of negative interactions. The jury was told Kelly had moved to Quambatook in 1982 and later married Graeme Kelly, who has lived with dementia for the past seven years. At the time of her death, Kelly was sleeping in her daughter's old room while caring for her husband.

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Rosalie Kelly said her mother served on almost every local committee in Quambatook, about 300 kilometres north-west of Melbourne, from the development association to community health. She had been a volunteer on the pool committee for more than three decades. Barnes was arrested in Welshmans Reef, 180 kilometres from the crime scene. The court earlier heard that Barnes allegedly told his brother that at the cemetery, he had asked Kelly why she had not paid him.

When she failed to respond, he poured petrol over her and set her on fire as part of a premeditated plan, the prosecution said. The trial continues.