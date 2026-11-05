Australian TV 2027: Crime Dominates as Melanie Lynskey Stars in Erin Patterson Drama

Australian broadcasters and streamers are betting big on crime content for 2027, led by a scripted Erin Patterson series starring Melanie Lynskey and a slate of new dramas across ABC, Stan, Paramount+ and SBS.

Australian television is set to be dominated by crime in 2027, with country crime, city crime, true crime, funny crime, podcast adaptations and headline-inspired dramas filling schedules across free-to-air and streaming platforms.

The headline announcement is Mushroom Murders, a six-part drama starring Melanie Lynskey as convicted triple murderer Erin Patterson. It covers the 97 days between Patterson's infamous beef wellington lunch in Leongatha and her arrest. Created by Anya Beyersdorf, Daina Reid and Deb Balderstone, it will film in Victoria. It is the first scripted drama about the case.

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Mushroom Murders Drama Announced

Crime pays for streamers and broadcasters. Crime dramas, true crime and investigative series have been a huge audience driver for Stan, while ABC's Dustfall, following the investigation into the drugging and rape of a teenager, has drawn a total audience of just under 1.5 million to date and is the No.1 adult show on ABC iview.

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Speaking ahead of Paramount and Network Ten's upfronts last week, Paramount's vice president of content in Australia Tamara Simoneau said the appetite for crime was surging globally. Some really big docs on streaming services have caught fire around the world and people become intrigued, she said, adding that it is one of those things people talk about and then it keeps getting life after that. Simoneau believes the appeal is simple.

There has been a wrongdoing, and maybe that is the attraction to it, she says. It seems macabre, but it is justice. You are watching in the hope justice will be served. ABC has a slate of new Australian crime for 2027.

Broadcasters Lean Into Crime Content

One contemporary drama is set in an inner-city Brisbane suburb with a long shady history. Hunter Page-Lochard, also a creator and writer, stars as a detective investigating human remains found at a building site.

Another, adapted from former ABC journalist Tim Ayliffe's long-running novels, is a political thriller starring David Lyons as an intrepid journalist, with Kate Box playing a journalist who returns to Sydney from New York to see her estranged mother, played by Sarah Peirse, when they are drawn into a plot to bump off wealthy old ladies. Can the sleuthing mother and daughter put aside their differences to help the vulnerable victims?

Created by Sarah Lambert, the six-part series is directed by Fadia Abboud and also stars Kat Stewart. On Paramount+, a six-episode drama inspired by the hit podcast Who the Hell is Hamish? about real-life fraudster Hamish McLaren is written by Adam Zwar and directed by Jeffrey Walker. Dominic Cooper stars as the cad who targets wealthy divorcee Bec, played by Claire van der Boom. It all seems rosy until she notices gaps in his stories.

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Another drama features Tasma Walton, who created and wrote the series, and Ursula Yoyich as Marlee and May, a pair of Indigenous private investigators in Fremantle who use ancestor-given talents to crack crime. Unfortunately, one case they have not been able to crack is that of their missing brother. Rural Crime Unit stars Rob Collins, Philip Lynch, Morgana O'Reilly, Rebecca Gibney and Cameron Daddo.

New Australian Crime Series For 2027

Set in Kalgoorlie, it stars UK actor Sheridan Smith as a police officer looking for a fresh start who is drawn into a web of intrigue. Jacki Weaver and Stephen Peacocke also feature, with the series written by Helen FitzGerald and Megan Palinkas and directed by James Griffiths and Corrie Chen. Hugo Weaving stars as a disgraced barrister trying to stage a comeback by defending a dog.

Set in Sydney's eastern suburbs above a panel beater's shop, not the fancy part, the dramedy is created by playwright and screenwriter Ange Betzien and comes from See-Saw Films. Created by Rachel Griffiths and Marieke Hardy, a Stan legal drama follows Griffiths as Adelaide Craig, a defamation lawyer who returns to her hometown of Melbourne, where she assembles a crack women-led defamation chambers. Supporting cast includes Jessica De Gouw.

Wentworth looks at what happens when women have been released from prison. Katrina Milosevic returns as Boomer, who turns up at Sal's Halfway House keen to get custody of her daughter. Unfortunately, a body turns up and staying on the straight and narrow outside is a lot harder than life inside. The Teacher's Pet podcast, which helped bring down murderer Chris Dawson, takes his crime-cracking skills to the small screen in a six-part series.

True Crime Adaptations And Docs

In it, he will investigate six cases and promises to challenge assumed truths and go beyond the headlines. Marc Fennell revisits the 1978 Hilton Bombing in Sydney in an investigative docuseries in which he interviews the man responsible, Evan Pederick. SBS also has a six-part observational series that will follow frontline officers in Western Australia. Stan is owned by Nine, the publisher of this masthead.