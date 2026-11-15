Three lawyer-authors say legal careers shape their crime novels and correct TV myths

Eve Thomson, Joanna Jenkins and Lisa Ellery explain how their legal careers influence their crime writing, from courtroom accuracy to the realities of crime and punishment.

Three women who have worked as lawyers say their legal careers give them a significant advantage when writing crime novels, but also raise reader expectations about accuracy.

Eve Thomson, Joanna Jenkins and Lisa Ellery spoke about how their professional experience shapes their fiction, from courtroom scenes to the portrayal of criminals and victims. Eve Thomson, 47, says she gets frustrated when the legal side of crime novels is not right. She loves books that have clearly been well-researched and carry a sense of truth.

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Eve Thomson courtroom accuracy in fiction

She includes scenes from cross-examinations or examinations of witnesses in her novels, giving each character and witness a perspective before the judge rules at the end. Thomson says this structure allows readers to play along and pretend they are a juror, deciding whether each person s conduct deserves punishment. She works hard to make those scenes correct and entertaining, but says it can be tricky to present facts that hook the reader while remaining believable from a lawyer s perspective.

As a result, they are not going to be 100 per cent accurate. She suspects some misapprehensions about the legal system come from American television series, with lawyers walking around the courtroom and banging on tables in front of the judge. Thomson says that would never happen in Australia, and people probably think the process is more exciting than it really is.

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Someone who has watched American or even Australian courtroom dramas might be horrified by the quagmire of procedural issues that happens before a case goes to trial, she says. It is often the length of the process that takes its toll on individuals, and it is hard to explain why a black-and-white matter takes so long to resolve.

Thomson tries to transfer into her books how humans react immediately when something happens, and how being ground down in a process can affect them too. Her novels are crime adjacent in that often no actual crime is committed but they centre on a legal case.

She is interested in how civil law in particular has more grey areas, allowing her to examine moral choices and how the law decides who should be responsible versus who the reader thinks should be responsible. Thomson does all the writing she can in the time she has available, whether it is 20 minutes before her kids get up in the morning or being the last person to go to bed at night.

Joanna Jenkins legal career into fiction

It is not easy but it is something she has always loved, and she finds creative writing relaxing compared with writing bound by her cases and clients. Joanna Jenkins says she turned a career of meeting sociopaths into material for her books. She wanted to write about what it was actually like in a law firm, where there are vast amounts of money to be made and you sit in meetings with people who are kind of sociopathic.

While trying to work out the genre, she thought, I know: I ll kill one of the f---ers. She thinks women probably have more subtle ways of killing people and there is something very indirect about the way women wreak revenge. That book, How to Kill a Client, sparked many conversations. Other lawyers were obsessed with working out who was which character.

Jenkins says it is more offensive than that because she was taking a number of people and popping them together into a Frankenstein figure. A lot of very creative people go into law because their parents tell them they have to have a job, when what they really want to do is write a novel or a musical.

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It gets beaten out of you as you become more grey and besuited, but if you are really lucky you can break out and do the things you have always wanted to do. Jenkins says being a lawyer is very stressful. It can be interesting but sometimes it is not. Writing is a very solitary thing, and she misses the team sport associated with being a lawyer, but not enough to want to go back.

Being a lawyer helps with the practical aspects of the craft of writing because it teaches attention to detail, you write a lot of words and become tolerant of withering criticism from clients. So getting edited is a doddle, really. She never writes courtroom scenes, mainly because courts are actually quite boring. Her central character is a lawyer but she works out what happened in a resigned, obstinate and reluctant way rather than pursuing it in a courtroom drama.

Lisa Ellery realistic crime writing myths

Jenkins reckons lawyers on television could sometimes be sued for negligence because they always solve the case by accident, with someone walking in the night before the last day of trial. Lisa Ellery says there are so many things people do not realise about crime. Psychopaths are very rare. Most people are not criminal masterminds.

Most crime is not the serial-killing type. Many people who commit crimes are victims themselves. It was not until she was in her 40s that it occurred to her she could try writing crime. A friend suggested she read some West Australian crime authors, and after reading a couple of Alan Carter and Dave Warner books she thought, gee, I had not realised that West Australians wrote crime; she thought it was Americans.

Ellery practised criminal law for seven years at the beginning of her career. All the stuff you expect to be the hard part of writing a crime novel, the legal procedure and the tricky terminology, was easy. She knew her knowledge was not up-to-date and had to look up the legislation a fair bit, but she knew what she did and did not know.

Ellery legal training novel structure

Her legal training definitely helped her structure a crime novel because you cannot have plot holes any more than you can have gaps in the evidence in a real situation. Ellery found that when the protagonist of her book Private Prosecution was a police officer instead of a lawyer, that was not so easy. She had to really brush up on her knowledge of how police work. Her novel Hot Ground also required her to ensure accuracy.

She says the legal background gives writers a jump on outsiders, but readers expect more: courtroom scenes must be true to life, legal arguments plausible, and the professional lives of characters depicted within the bounds of reasonable possibility.