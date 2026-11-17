Ukrainian forces destroy a main arch of the Kerch Bridge linking Russia to Crimea. The strike marks a significant military and symbolic blow to Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian drones and missiles have destroyed the central road section of the bridge linking Russia and Crimea, inflicting a severe military and symbolic blow on President Vladimir Putin two days before he is due to meet the leaders of China and the United States. The 19-kilometer structure, a flagship project inaugurated by Putin in 2018, served as a critical artery for supplying Russia n forces and exporting grain from the annexed peninsula since 2014.

Kerch Bridge Main Arch Collapses Into Sea

Verified videos and images posted on the social media platform X by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday local time show the bridge's main road arch has crumbled into the sea, leaving a yawning gap in the structure. Sergei Aksyonov, Crimea's Russian-installed governor, confirmed the devastating impact of the overnight strike, stating that two people were killed and road traffic was immediately suspended. While road access was halted, rail traffic partially resumed after a brief pause, though the structural integrity of the entire span remains in question.

Also read Ukraine Strikes Crimean Bridge for Second Day as Russia Hits Kyiv Bridges

Ukraine Claims Unprecedented Air Defense Neutralization

Zelenskyy announced that the strike followed an unprecedented operation that methodically destroyed Russian air defenses, radar systems, and electronic warfare capabilities. The Ukrainian president emphasized that his nation's missiles and drones reached a key Russian military artery in the south as a direct response to daily Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure. "We are ... reminding Russia that war will always return to where it began," Zelenskyy stated in a nightly video address, condemning the targeting of bridges, cities, and grain ships.

Kremlin Vows Repairs Amid Strategic Reassessment

The Kremlin has vowed to rebuild the bridge, with President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stating that a repair plan would be prepared to make the structure "even better than before." Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin noted that a government commission had met to assess damage and discuss logistics for delivering cargo to Crimea via alternative routes. However, Russian military bloggers and analysts argue that repairs will be exceptionally challenging given Ukraine's demonstrated capacity for further long-range attacks.

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Regional Safety and Economic Export Consequences

The collapse of the bridge over the Kerch Strait poses significant risks to regional commerce, as the channel is used by commercial vessels entering and leaving the Sea of Azov. Andrey Sizov of consultancy Sovecon warned that the debris could substantially delay any eventual resumption of shipping from the Sea of Azov because clearance operations would be required. This economic disruption follows a previous truck bomb attack in October 2022 that killed four people and limited the bridge's capacity for several months.

Escalating Drone Campaigns Across Multiple Regions

The overnight attack on the Kerch Bridge was part of what Russian state media called Ukraine's biggest drone attack yet, with Moscow claiming it shot down 1,441 drones over 22 regions. The scale of the offensive extended to the Moscow region, where Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that 321 out of 800 approaching drones were intercepted. Simultaneously, Russian strikes hit the North and South bridges in Kyiv and left consumers without power in eight Ukrainian regions, marking a continued escalation despite recent peace talks in Abu Dhabi.