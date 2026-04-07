Crispr Gene Editing Reduces Carcinogen Levels in Bread Wheat

Scientists used Crispr gene editing to reduce the amount of acrylamide, a possible carcinogen, in bread. The research modified wheat to reduce the amino acid asparagine which converts to acrylamide when bread is baked or toasted. The new method is more efficient than conventional methods, which also result in reduced crop yields.

Scientists have achieved a breakthrough in reducing the levels of a potentially harmful compound in bread through the use of Crispr gene editing technology. This innovation addresses the formation of acrylamide, a known possible carcinogen, that arises when bread is baked, fried, or toasted.

The research, conducted at Rothamsted Research in Harpenden, Hertfordshire, focused on modifying wheat, a staple food crop, to decrease the presence of free asparagine, the amino acid that converts into acrylamide upon heating. The study's findings offer a promising solution for food manufacturers to meet evolving safety standards while potentially enhancing consumer health, all without compromising the quality of the product or significantly increasing production costs. The research underscores the potential of advanced genetic techniques in the realm of food production and its implications for public health.\The core of the research involved the application of Crispr genome editing, a revolutionary technique that allows researchers to precisely modify the DNA of living organisms. This technology, adapted from naturally occurring genome editing systems found in bacteria, allows for targeted edits to specific genes within the wheat plant. The primary focus was the gene responsible for asparagine production. The scientists created wheat lines with targeted edits using Crispr, resulting in a substantial reduction in free asparagine levels within the grain, up to 93% in certain edited lines. This reduction translated directly into significantly lower acrylamide formation in the resulting food products, particularly bread. Bread and biscuits made from the edited wheat demonstrated significantly reduced acrylamide levels, with some bread samples even falling below the detectable limit after toasting. The researchers compared the performance of Crispr-edited wheat with wheat that was subjected to conventional methods of genetic alteration through exposure to chemical agents to create random mutations. The conventional methods resulted in a reduction of free asparagine but also came with a significant yield penalty, potentially due to unintended mutations elsewhere in the genome. The application of Crispr demonstrated a more precise and effective method with no negative impact on crop yields, showcasing the efficiency and precision of gene editing.\The successful application of Crispr in wheat modification offers considerable implications for the food industry and the consumers it serves. Researchers emphasize that low-acrylamide wheat could provide food businesses with the means to adhere to safety standards without incurring major production costs or compromising product quality. It also offers the significant advantage of reducing consumer exposure to acrylamide in their diet. The UK, as a global hub for gene editing research, finds itself at a key juncture with the potential for its innovation to drive advances in the food supply. However, this is at risk under a new sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) agreement being negotiated between the UK and the EU. If the EU succeeds in getting the UK to adopt dynamic alignment with its food rules without a carve-out for these items, this would slow down the adoption of precision-bred crops in the UK. The ongoing dialogue regarding regulations highlights the evolving landscape of food production and its interplay with consumer health and global trade. The ability to produce low-acrylamide wheat holds considerable significance, particularly in the context of the EU’s existing regulations that restrict the maximum levels of acrylamide in food, and this will impact products exported to the EU. These developments showcase the ongoing evolution in agricultural technology and its direct influence on consumer welfare and broader societal concerns





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