Erina appointed Good Food national food editor and app editor

Erina has been named Good Food's national food editor and app editor, introducing herself to readers with reflections on growing up in Nundle and an invitation to share recipe feedback.

Erina has been appointed Good Food's national food editor and app editor, placing her across both the national food desk and the Good Food app.

Erina's Editorial Journey and Early Life

She previously held a number of editing roles at delicious.com.au and writing roles at Broadsheet and Concrete Playground. She introduced herself to readers this week and said she hopes to build a stronger connection with readers and their cooking habits. Erina grew up in Nundle, a tiny village about 60km south-east of Tamworth. The village is home to 300 people, four churches and one great corner pub.

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That pub has a sprawling beer garden and a two-headed cow on the wall. Her family still lives in the same A-frame house. The backyard has olive trees, truffle oaks and happy, clucking chickens. It is a beautiful spot, though she warns readers not to stand too close to the septic tank.

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In February, the family likes to go blackberry picking at a secret spot in Hanging Rock. They would come back with purple hands and scratched-up legs. It was worth it for the pies, she wrote. If you are ever heading north-west on the New England Highway, she recommends pulling over at Graze at The Willow Tree Inn.

Nundle Dining Recommendations and Favourite Foods

She suggests ordering the cracking rib eye with a jacket potato. She also mentions The Drunken Trout Cafe as another place to check out in the Nundle area. Erina says she is not a fussy eater, with fruit cake as the one exception. She likes crispy bacon sandwiches and marmalade on soft-ripened cheese.

She also enjoys Liquorice Allsorts, especially the pink ones, and Japanese sesame dressing on everything. Her go-to meal is a tray bake, ideally chicken thighs roasted with lemon and herbs. It can go straight in the oven at the end of a long day. She also likes slow-cooked French favourites, blood plum cake if it is going, especially with a cardamom sugar crust.

Engaging Readers and Requesting Recipe Feedback

And though readers might deny it, she says they love tuna patties too. Over the coming months, she hopes to get to know readers even better. She will be keeping an eye on the numbers, but she also wants to hear from them directly. She asked which recipes were triumphs and which were too tricky, or not tricky enough.

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She also wants to know if any recipes have become family favourites. If readers have made an improvement, she asks them to share it. They can do so through social media comments or by using the Reader notes on Good Food recipes. She looks forward to reading that feedback, with a crispy bacon toastie in hand.

Her message mixes personal history with a direct invitation to engage. Readers can follow her work in Good Food and through the app. She plans to keep track of what resonates and what does not. The feedback, she said, will help shape coverage in the months ahead.

The introduction also carried photography credits for Dion Georgopoulos and William Meppem. An advertisement and a sign-up prompt appeared alongside the original piece.