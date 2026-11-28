Cristal Clear secured a victory in the Group 3 Festival Stakes at Rosehill under trainer Rob Archibald. The horse now aims for the $2 million Ingham Stakes at Randwick in two weeks.

Trainer Rob Archibald has confirmed that the application of blinkers was instrumental in securing a victory for his horse Cristal Clear in the Group 3 Festival Stakes. The five-year-old gelding traveled to Randwick with his connections after triumphing in the 1500-meter race at Rosehill on Saturday. This win positions the horse as a strong contender for the upcoming $2 million Ingham Stakes, a major Group 1 event scheduled to take place at Randwick in two weeks.

Cristal Clear Wins Festival Stakes

Cristal Clear entered the Festival Stakes carrying significant expectations following a disappointing fourth-place finish in the Ladies Day Cup at Hawkesbury. Starting as a $26 outsider at Rosehill, the horse was sent to the front by jockey Jason Collett. He maintained his position on the pace and engaged in a fierce battle with Sun God in the final stretch. Cristal Clear ultimately prevailed by half a length, showcasing a commanding performance that surprised many in the racing community.

Also read Bendigo Council and La Trobe University Apologise to Dr Randa Abdel-Fattah Over Festival Code of Conduct

The victory marked a double day for the Archibald stable and Collett, who also won the Country Classic on Giapponese. Earlier in the day, the stable saw success with Sacrify, who claimed victory at $13. While Wootton Lass finished third after being held up, the win for Cristal Clear provided a high note for the team. Trainer Rob Archibald noted that the blinkers were likely a key factor in the improved performance compared to his last start.

Archibald Details Key Training Decisions

Rob Archibald, who trains in partnership with his wife Annabel, attributed the success to a combination of equipment changes and track conditions. He indicated that the blinkers were put back on to focus the horse, which had previously won the Group 2 Ajax Stakes in March. Archibald also cited the positive ride provided by Jason Collett, who took immediate control of the race from the start. This aggressive strategy allowed Cristal Clear to dictate the tempo and conserve energy for the final kick.

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The trainer expressed satisfaction with how the set-up unfolded during the race. He believed that the combination of the blinkers and the firm track conditions helped the horse perform at his best. Archibald highlighted that the positive intent shown by the jockey was crucial in maintaining the lead. The result suggests that the training adjustments made over the last two weeks have paid dividends for the stable.

Stablemates Target Ingham Stakes

Cristal Clear will now join his stablemate Formal Display for a campaign targeting the Ingham Stakes at Randwick. Formal Display finished as the runner-up in the recent Gong race and has been identified as a key participant in the upcoming Group 1 event. The inclusion of both horses provides the Archibald team with multiple options in the field. This dual approach allows for strategic flexibility should one horse not prove ready for the premier race.

Trainer Rob Archibald also indicated that Hellsing, the recent winner of the Big Dance, may join the pair for the Ingham Stakes. The decision will depend on Hellsing's performance and fitness levels following a disappointing run in the Gong. Meanwhile, assistant trainer Johann Gerard-Dubord of the Ciaron Maher stable confirmed that Gong winner Gringotts is likely to continue towards the Ingham Stakes. This suggests a competitive field for the prestigious event.

Other Notable Wins At Rosehill

Elsewhere at Rosehill, the Maher stable achieved a significant milestone with the victory of Paltrow Miss in the listed ATC Cup. The 2000-meter race saw Ash Morgan ride the mare from gate 13, positioning her just off the leaders. Paltrow Miss produced a strong late run to hold off Imperalist by half a length. This result marks the first stakes win for the mare, who is now likely to target similar races in Sydney.

Joe Pride also celebrated a victory with King's Secret in the Starlight Stakes. The five-year-old horse defeated the $1.65 favorite Roselyn's Star in a tight finish. Pride had been considering a run in the Razor Sharp but decided to aim for this listed race after a poor showing in the Sydney Stakes. King's Secret raced from the outside gate and tracked the leader, Arriving Home, before surging past Roselyn's Star in the final meters.

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Pride expressed disbelief at the market pricing of King's Secret given his previous performances. The trainer noted that the horse had raced admirably in lead-up events, including a close third to Mazu in The Shorts. He credited jockey Andrew Adkins for a patient and strategic ride. Adkins allowed the horse to conserve energy before making his move, which proved decisive in the narrow victory.

Next Steps For Young Horses

Adrian Bott secured a dominant debut win for Infallible in the 1100-meter two-year-old handicap. The filly, purchased for $180,000, flew out of the gates and led under Tim Clark. She maintained a margin over River Of Rome, a full brother to Beadman, by two and a quarter lengths. Infallible is now equal as the favorite for the Golden Slipper alongside Soldi, highlighting her rapid rise in the rankings.

Bott also discussed plans for his stablemate Flying Houdini, who recently won the Breeders' Plate. The Blue Diamond is considered a likely first target for the colt, rather than the Inglis Millennium. Infallible is expected to target the BJ McLachlan Stakes at Eagle Farm on Boxing Day. This race would serve as a lead-in to the $3 million Magic Millions Classic, continuing a successful campaign plan established by Bott and co-trainer Gai Waterhouse.

Bott praised Infallible's physical attributes and natural speed, noting her potential to handle a two-year-old campaign. He emphasized that the filly possesses the strength and substance required for sustained success. The trainer's confidence is reflected in the odds, which have shortened significantly since her debut. The next few weeks will be critical in developing her into a champion contender for the major spring classic races.