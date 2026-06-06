Cristian Volpato Pledges Allegiance to Australia as Socceroos Face Switzerland in Friendly

Dual Italian-Australian footballer Cristian Volpato has made his decision regarding his international allegiance, pledging to play for the Socceroos in the upcoming World Cup. Meanwhile, Socceroos coach Tony Popovic has named a young and largely unchanged starting lineup for their final friendly match against Switzerland before the tournament begins.

Cristian Volpato , a dual Italian- Australia n footballer, has finally made a decision regarding his international allegiance. After years of being torn between his two identities, Volpato has pledged his allegiance to Australia and accepted a place in the Socceroos ' World Cup squad.

In an interview, Volpato admitted that the decision was a difficult one, as he could relate to millions of Australians with heritage from other countries who face the same dilemma. Meanwhile, Socceroos coach Tony Popovic has named a young and largely unchanged starting lineup for their friendly match against Switzerland in San Diego. The team, with an average age of 24.6, is the youngest Popovic has fielded as Socceroos coach.

The match, which kicks off at 5am AEST, will be Australia's final friendly before their World Cup opener against Turkiye. Popovic has stated that he is not looking for any particular 'answers' from this match, but rather to give as many players as possible some game time





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