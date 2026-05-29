Cristian Volpato Switches Allegiance to Australia Ahead of World Cup

Cristian Volpato has reversed his decision to represent Italy, committing to Australia just days before the 2026 World Cup squad announcement, boosting coach Tony Popovic's options.

Cristian Volpato has switched his international allegiance from Italy to Australia on the eve of the 2026 FIFA World Cup , providing a significant boost to Socceroos coach Tony Popovic as he finalizes his 26-man squad.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder, who previously turned down Australia four years ago citing his desire to represent Italy, has now reversed his decision after a recent meeting with Popovic and assistant coach Paul Okon. Football Australia confirmed that all requisite paperwork has been submitted to FIFA, and the governing body is expected to clear the change in time for Volpato to be included in the squad.

The deadline for squad submission is June 1, giving Popovic just 48 hours to evaluate Volpato and confirm his selection. Given the late nature of the move, it is widely anticipated that Volpato will be named in the final roster, adding creativity and depth to Australia's midfield options. Volpato was born in Camperdown, New South Wales, and began his career in Australia before moving to Roma in 2020.

He later transferred to Sassuolo in 2023, where he has featured regularly in Serie A, scoring two goals and providing four assists in 24 league appearances this season, though only 11 of those were starts. His technical ability and vision make him a valuable asset for the Socceroos as they prepare for the World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The switch comes after Popovic had already narrowed his potential squad to 29 players, with uncapped striker Tete Yengi and Awer Mabil among those joining the team in the US for pre-tournament friendlies. Australia will face Mexico in Los Angeles on Saturday and Switzerland in San Diego next week, their final matches before the World Cup.

Popovic had previously stated he would not beg players to commit to Australia, but noted that the dialogue with Volpato was initiated by the player himself. This represents a major turnaround from 2022, when Volpato declined the opportunity to play for the Socceroos at the Qatar World Cup, opting to pursue his chances with Italy. He represented Italy at under-19, under-20, and under-21 levels but never received a senior call-up.

Volpato's decision to switch allegiances at such a critical juncture underscores his desire to play at the highest level and his confidence in the direction of the Australian national team under Popovic. The Socceroos are aiming to make a deep run in the tournament, and Volpato's inclusion could provide the creative spark needed against top-tier opponents. The move also highlights the growing trend of dual-nationality players choosing Australia after being overlooked by traditionally stronger football nations.

For Popovic, securing a player of Volpato's caliber at this late stage is a testament to the team's appeal and the coach's persuasive abilities. Volpato is expected to join the squad immediately after the paperwork is cleared, and he could feature in the upcoming friendlies to build chemistry with teammates. The Socceroos' World Cup campaign begins in June, and with Volpato now in the fold, the team's attacking options look more potent than ever.

Fans will be eager to see how the talented midfielder integrates into the squad and whether he can replicate his club form on the international stage. This development adds an exciting subplot to Australia's World Cup preparations, as the team seeks to improve on their round-of-16 exit in 2022. Volpato's journey from Sydney to Roma and back to the Socceroos is a story of second chances and renewed ambition, and it could inspire other dual-national players to reconsider their allegiances.

The coming weeks will reveal whether Volpato can make an immediate impact and help drive Australia to unprecedented success in the World Cup





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