Cristiano Ronaldo Retires From Portugal After 23 Years and Record 146 International Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo has retired from international football at 41, ending a 23-year Portugal career with a record 146 goals in 234 appearances. Portugal plans a tribute to a player the federation calls the greatest of all time.

Cristiano Ronaldo has retired from international football at the age of 41, ending a Portugal career that spanned 23 years, six World Cups and the men's all-time international scoring record of 146 goals in 234 appearances.

He announced the decision on Thursday in a long video message on social media in which he read out his retirement statement. To the Portuguese people, the day has come for me to hand back the No. 7 shirt of our national team, Ronaldo said. I never felt it belonged to me alone, but for 23 years I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it, defending it and carrying it into stadiums all around the world.

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Ronaldo Cites Heart Over Mind In Retirement

Today the time has come to pass it on to the future. He described the decision as not an easy one because some decisions are not made with the mind alone, but also with the heart. He said a journey that began in August 2003 and changed his life forever had come to an end. His final appearance for Portugal was on September 24 in a 1-0 home win over Wales in the Nations League.

New head coach Jorge Jesus kept him on the bench for the following match and said he did not plan to start him in the next one, so Ronaldo decided to leave the team's training camp last month. Jesus later said Ronaldo would be welcome back and that the decision to return was up to him.

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The exit followed a public clash with Jesus and rising fan frustration over Ronaldo continuing to start matches despite declining on-field impact, tensions that escalated after the summer World Cup in North America. Portugal plans a tribute to Ronaldo. The Portuguese soccer federation released a statement expressing deep gratitude and immense admiration for his service to the country.

It said Ronaldo has raised Portugal's profile and inspired generations of young people who dream of following in his footsteps, adding that for many he is the greatest player of all time. The federation said it intends to organise a tribute in which the fans and the country can one more time applaud and celebrate a player who has given so much.

Portugal Federation Plans Tribute For Legend

Ronaldo's farewell video showed him reading the announcement, interspersed with clips of him playing for the national team and footage of Portuguese fans. In the message, Ronaldo said he always pushed himself beyond his limits, wanted to win, wanted to be better and wanted to make history. He said he always demanded the most of himself, always wanted more, always believed they could go further, and gave everything he had for the shirt.

He recalled perfect afternoons and nights, victories he will never forget and defeats that still hurt to remember. He acknowledged he made mistakes, suffered and had moments when he could not give the Portuguese people what they desperately wanted, but said he never gave up and never stopped feeling proud to represent Portugal.

He ended the video by saying he spent his life working to become the best player in the world, but today realised his greatest victory was earning the honour of representing the best country in the world. He thanked fans for 23 years, for believing in him and for allowing him to live a dream that began as a little boy in Madeira running after a football, adding that the number 7 shirt will remain and the pride of having worn it will be his forever.

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Ronaldo leaves a legacy of major trophies. Before his debut, Portugal had never won any major trophies. Portugal won its first major title at Euro 2016, then the Nations League in 2019 and again in 2025. Ronaldo was also runner-up in his Euro debut in 2004 at home, when Portugal lost the final to Greece.

Ronaldo Transformed Portugal International Success

Portugal qualified for the World Cup only three times before Ronaldo: 1966, 1986 and 2002. With him, Portugal qualified every single time. At the World Cup, Portugal reached fourth place in his tournament debut in 2006 and a best result of a quarterfinal appearance in 2022. The team also qualified for every Euros after he arrived, having played it only three times before, in 1984, 1996 and 2000.

Portugal's best World Cup finish remains third place in 1966 with Eusebio, in what was the team's only World Cup participation until 1986. Ronaldo was the first man to score in six World Cups. He reached an all-time 11 World Cup goals at this year's tournament, surpassing the previous Portugal record of nine held by Eusebio. He scored for Portugal in 23 consecutive calendar years, from 2004 to 2026.

He became the first player to reach 200 men's international appearances, and his 234 caps remain the most all-time in men's international soccer. He also holds the records for most Euro appearances with 30 and most Euro goals with 14. His first-ever international goal came at the start of Euro 2004, when host Portugal was runner-up to Greece. His debut came in August 2003, when he replaced Luis Figo in a friendly against Kazakhstan.

Ronaldo Remains Active With Al Nassr Club

Ronaldo is not retiring from professional soccer entirely. He remains an active player for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr and is expected to finish his club career there at the end of this season. He is approaching the milestone of 1000 career goals and currently stands at 985. The announcement precedes an upcoming international break in which Portugal is scheduled to face Denmark and Wales in the UEFA Nations League.

Long-time peer Lionel Messi finished his international career with Argentina last month after a much anticipated farewell match. Ronaldo's final Portugal appearance ended up being the September 24 win over Wales, a quiet close to a record-setting international career.