Cristo Fernández signs professional football contract with El Paso Locomotive

Cristo Fernández, the actor who played Dani Rojas in Ted Lasso, has signed a professional contract with US second-tier side El Paso Locomotive, after a successful two month trial.

Souttar ready for World Cup chance | 02:07Ted Lasso actor Cristo Fernández has taken his catch phrase “football is life” to new heights, signing a professional contract with US second-tier side El Paso Locomotive .

The 35-year-old Mexican, who played Dani Rojas in the worldwide television hit, earned his contract after a two-month trial with the USL Championship team. Fernández played at youth level in Guadalajara, but opted to hang up the boots at 15 due to injuries, going on to become a successful actor. He trained with Chicago Fire earlier this year in a bid to secure a contract as a professional footballer, but has now landed under Junior Gonzalez in El Paso.

Like his character on the small screen, Fernández is also a forward that threatens the goal – having already played a pre-season fixture for his new club.

“His passion for the game and leadership qualities for our locker room allow us to continue growing the positive culture we strive for as a club,” said El Paso Locomotive FC general manager Junior Gonzalez. Meanwhile, Fernández said: “Fútbol has always been a huge part of my life and identity, and no matter where life has taken me, the dream of competing professionally never truly left my heart.

“I’m incredibly grateful to El Paso Locomotive FC – the club, coaches, staff, and especially my teammates – for opening the doors and giving me the opportunity to compete from day one. “Maybe I’m just a crazy man with crazy dreams… so being here with the “Locos” actually makes perfect sense.





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