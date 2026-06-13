Critical incident declared after man dies in police pursuit in New South Wales

A critical incident investigation has been declared in New South Wales after a man died following a police pursuit in the state's southwest. The incident has sparked calls for a review of the state's police pursuit policies, with some arguing that they are too lenient and allow drivers to evade capture.

A critical incident investigation has been declared in New South Wales after a man died following a police pursuit in the state's southwest. Officers were patrolling Pinehill Road in Narrandera just before 7.30pm on Friday when they attempted to stop a black sedan that was allegedly displaying cancelled registration.

Officers lost sight of the vehicle for a short time before locating it after it had crashed into a truck at the intersection of Caddell and Audley Streets, Narrandera. A 43-year-old man was treated for serious injuries by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being flown to Canberra Hospital, where he later died. A crime scene has been established, and a Critical Incident Team from the Murray River Police District will lead the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation will also be reviewed by the Professional Standards Command and overseen by the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission (LECC). Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or anonymously via the website. The man's death is the latest in a series of incidents involving police pursuits in New South Wales, which have raised concerns about the safety of both drivers and police officers.

The incident has sparked calls for a review of the state's police pursuit policies, with some arguing that they are too lenient and allow drivers to evade capture. Others argue that the policies are too restrictive and prevent police from pursuing suspects who pose a risk to public safety. The investigation into the man's death is ongoing, and it is expected to take several weeks to complete.

The outcome of the investigation will likely have significant implications for the state's police pursuit policies and the way in which police respond to high-speed chases





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Police Pursuit New South Wales Critical Incident Investigation Law Enforcement Conduct Commission Professional Standards Command

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