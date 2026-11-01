Scientists have discovered a new eucalypt species, Eucalyptus bunawanjan, on a sacred 21-hectare slope in Kamilaroi bushland near Tingha, NSW. Only five saplings exist, and an emergency listing is being filed to designate it critically endangered.

Scientists have discovered a new-to-science eucalypt species, Eucalyptus bunawanjan, on a tiny sacred parcel of Kamilaroi bushland near Tingha in the Northern Tablelands of NSW.

Scientists Discover Critically Endangered Eucalypt Species

The discovery is being likened by traditional owners to the uncovering of the Wollemi Pine. Researchers are filing an emergency listing to have the species designated as critically endangered. Only five saplings are known, and the entire known range of the new species is a 21-hectare slope of steep granite.

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Ecologist Dr Michelle McKemey and botanist Professor John Hunter were surveying plants in the aftermath of Black Summer when they spied a grove of strange blue-green trees muscling from a granite outcrop. McKemey recalled that the silvery foliage and fibrous, dark, flaky bark of the small eucalypt was unlike anything she had ever seen before.

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The trees really stand out when you are looking at them, said elder and Banbai ranger Aunty Lesley Patterson, who guided scientists from the University of New England during their research and collaborated on the discovery. Eucalyptus bunawanjan has small round leaves that are a lighter green, she said. Patterson explained that the site is a women's area. There are a lot of plants there that are medicinal, and there is running water.

All-Female Team Surveys Sacred Bushland Site

It is a sacred place for women to go and meet up, or to see a doctor. That meant the site could be accessed only by women. An all-female research team assembled to study the trees, including Patterson, McKemey, master's student Claire Hewitt and UNE Associate Professor Rose Andrew. Andrew said working with an all-female team was pretty cool and exciting, adding that it had never happened to her before.

The researchers soon discovered the new species had fascinating traits, including neoteny, which occurs when an organism retains juvenile traits into adulthood. Eucalyptus bunawanjan keeps its smaller, rounded, waxy juvenile leaves as it grows. Normally, only adult foliage would be seen sprouting next to buds, gumnuts and flowers. In this new species, Andrew said, the buds and flowers spring out from right next to those juvenile leaves.

Only the largest trees, the tallest being about 17 metres, had long, adult, sickle-shaped gum leaves. The new species is also identifiable by its number of buds, which pop open to reveal flowers before they are pollinated and become fruit in the form of gumnuts. Eucalypt buds usually come in sevens, but Eucalyptus bunawanjan flowers form mostly in trios.

Andrew, an expert in molecular plant ecology, and the research team took leaf samples and sent them for genetic analysis in Canberra, which confirmed the tree was an undescribed species. Its closest relative is Eucalyptus banksii, or the Tenterfield woollybutt, which also sports egg-shaped juvenile leaves alongside long, curved adult foliage. Andrew said the new species is capable of surviving in a habitat that most of its relatives cannot handle. The species is described in the journal Telopea.

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Work will now turn to learning more about the tree's ecology and the animal species it may support in this rugged, dry and at times snowy landscape. The research team consulted heavily with Aboriginal elder Uncle Gregory Livermore, president of the Mooki and Bassendean Associations Incorporated, which owns the property where the trees were found.

Elders Urge Public To Avoid Sacred Grove

Straightaway, I thought, well, here is our own version of the Wollemi pine, said Livermore, who used to marvel at the prehistoric pines at Mount Annan Botanical Gardens. I never thought we would come home and find our own. Due to its precarious existence and location on sacred Aboriginal land, the public is asked not to seek out the new species.

Livermore said: We do not want thousands of people coming up and going in there and disregarding Aboriginal culture, particularly men going on Country and not following protocols. I am trying to comprehend that this tree is found nowhere else. Nowhere else in the New England Northern Tablelands area, nowhere else in Australia, and certainly nowhere else overseas. What else is there that we do not know about?

McKemey said cultural burning led by Aboriginal custodians, a gentle, low-heat method of burning that regenerates country, in the area surrounding the sacred grove would help protect the new species from bushfires. When we do the listing, it will be listed as critically endangered, and hopefully as an emergency listing under the EPBC and biodiversity conservation acts, McKemey said.

McKemey added that Aboriginal rangers and landholders all across Australia have incredible little pockets of rare and threatened species and are really disproportionately looking after areas of biodiversity that all Australians value. The discovery highlights the role of Indigenous custodians in protecting unique plants and animals.