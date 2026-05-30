Cronulla Sharks face challenge in replacing injured Blayke Brailey

The Cronulla Sharks will face a challenge in finding a short-term replacement for injured hooker Blayke Brailey, who suffered a suspected broken arm in their 28-22 win over the Manly Sea Eagles. Brailey's impact on New South Wales' win on Wednesday night cannot be underestimated, with his injection into the game coinciding with the Blues' performance improving.

The Cronulla Sharks will face a challenge in finding a short-term replacement for hooker Blayke Brailey , who suffered a suspected broken arm in their 28-22 win over the Manly Sea Eagles.

Brailey walked up the tunnel at Shark Park immediately after the injury, with the club confirming the suspected break to Fox League. The 27-year-old's remarkable multi-year run of not missing any games has come to an end, with concussion ending his five and a half year streak in the final round of the 2020 season. Brailey's impact on New South Wales' win on Wednesday night cannot be underestimated, with his injection into the game coinciding with the Blues' performance improving.

Coach Laurie Daley now has to consider who fills the void left by Brailey's injury, with Api Koroisau and Wayde Egan being the main options. Koroisau has previously represented New South Wales, but a recall this series would end a three-year hiatus from State of Origin. Egan has been instrumental for the Warriors over the past few seasons, contributing heavily to their near-flawless start to the season.

Premiership halfback Cooper Cronk believes Egan has an edge over Koroisau, citing his current form and the fact that he was already in Daley's thoughts for game one. The Warriors' hooker will have the opportunity to prove himself in Sunday night's game against the Penrith Panthers, where he will face several Blues players.

Koroisau's return from suspension against the Bulldogs on Saturday sets up a two-week hooker shootout to fill the potential void left on the Blues' bench by Brailey's injury





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Blayke Brailey Cronulla Sharks New South Wales Api Koroisau Wayde Egan State Of Origin

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