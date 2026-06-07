Cronulla Sharks Thrash St George Illawarra 34-12 in NRL

The Cronulla Sharks have delivered a convincing 34-12 win over St George Illawarra in their NRL match, continuing their topsy-turvy season. Despite a lacklustre start, the Sharks came to life in the second half, with long-range tries from Will Kennedy and Sam Stonestreet leading the charge. The win sees Cronulla rise to sixth on the ladder, but questions remain over their true premiership credentials and the future of their home ground, Shark Park.

We are not leaving read the cardboard and whiteboard marker sign at the southern standing-room-only end of Shark Park Cronulla weren't moving either for 40 minutes.

In a week when their rundown home ground emerged once more as an NRL talking point the Sharks were gracious hosts of arch rivals St George Illawarra. They lacked enthusiasm and spark and seemingly by their own design looked ripe for the picking. The Dragons led 12-6 at half-time through defence desire and a small mountain of Cronulla errors at their own end.

However with the benefit of a half-time break the Sharks came to life. Did it easily and attractively in the end - 34-12 continuing the narrative of their topsy-turvy believe-if-you-dare season so far. A bit like the suburban digs they call home.

A podcast rumour last week briefly put Shark Park's future Ocean Protect Stadium for those who can keep up with the venue's annual name changes on the agenda and club CEO Dino Mezzatesta instantly dismissed the suggestion Cronulla would move on in 2027 as incorrect and baseless. But when the rain doesn't come in sideways the southerly doesn't howl and there's serious distance between you and the portaloos a sunny Sunday afternoon local derby is as good as the place gets.

Especially when the Sharks let the Steeden sing. Long-range tries to Will Kennedy 48th minute and Sam Stonestreet 57th were just reward for the Cronulla faithful after a listless opening 40. Queensland Origin back-rower Briton Nikora started the revival when he was turned back inside seemingly innocuously only to find Dragons props Loko Pasifiki Tonga and Josh Kerr - who had been with the trainers moments earlier - nowhere to be seen.

Nikora's saloon passage to the line was matched a minute later in far more impressive fashion. Just two tackles into their kick-off set a Billy Burns offload had Niwhai Puru and then Kennedy streaking away. A six-point deficit had swung into an 18-12 advantage in two minutes. When Stonestreet and then Ronaldo Mulitalo followed on the end of fine attacking play the Sharks had four tries in 15 minutes.

Braydon Trindall who has had a hand in roughly 60 per cent of Cronulla tries this season helped himself to another for the road as full-time closed in. When they're in this mood in attack mused Phil Gould in commentary I think they're as clinical as any team in the competition. St George Illawarra didn't deserve to be skewered so succinctly.

Not on the effort of their first 40 in any case but a last-placed side will often find life breaks this way. Cronulla roll on up to sixth on the ladder. But questions over their true premiership credentials not to mention what will ever be done with Shark Park will linger for a while yet





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