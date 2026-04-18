Croquet's Comeback: Port Lincoln Club Thrives with Social and Strategic Appeal

The Port Lincoln Croquet Club is experiencing a revival, driven by the accessible Golf Croquet format, which is attracting new members, particularly baby boomers, by fostering social connections and providing mental stimulation. The club offers a vibrant alternative to isolation, emphasizing friendship and healthy activity.

At the Port Lincoln Croquet Club on South Australia's Eyre Peninsula, the gentle swing of a mallet is echoing with renewed vitality, dispelling any lingering notions of the game being solely for a bygone era. Ninety-four-year-old Patricia Schramm, a seasoned participant, exemplifies the spirit of this revitalized community.

While the game of croquet might conjure images of genteel gatherings, perhaps reminiscent of Wimbledon's hallowed grounds immortalized by Lewis Carroll in Alice in Wonderland, the reality in Port Lincoln is far more grounded in camaraderie and well-being. The Thursday competition is a far cry from formal aristocracy, instead offering a warm embrace of laughter, morning tea, and the welcome of new faces each week. This casual atmosphere fosters genuine friendships and actively contributes to the physical and mental health of its members. Australia boasts at least four distinct variations of croquet, yet only Association Croquet (AC) and Golf Croquet (GC) adhere to the rules set by the World Croquet Federation. Association Croquet, a more intricate version, requires players to strategically navigate their balls through six hoops in a specific order, in both directions, before striking a central peg. In this format, only one player occupies the court at a time. Golf Croquet, which surged in popularity during the 1990s, presents a faster-paced, more accessible experience where all players, sometimes in teams, are on the court simultaneously. The objective is to be the first to send a ball through a hoop, with players strategically using their shots to obstruct opponents. Reflecting this modern appeal, approximately 85 percent of Australia's 10,000 croquet players opt for GC, while about 25 percent engage with AC, and some enjoy the challenge of both. The Port Lincoln Club, recognizing the widespread appeal of Golf Croquet, exclusively plays this version on weekends and hosts a popular Thursday morning social event. This accessible format has been instrumental in drawing a growing number of participants, including individuals like Patricia Schramm, who has embraced the game so fully that she has invested in her own mallet. For those living alone, the club offers a vital social lifeline, providing an opportunity to connect and converse, a stark contrast to the isolation that can accompany solitary living and hours spent passively in front of the television. The Port Lincoln Croquet Club's resurgence is a testament to the appeal of Golf Croquet, particularly among the baby boomer generation. Club president Terry Trudgen notes that while croquet has been established in Port Lincoln since 1928, recent years saw dwindling numbers until the introduction of GC mornings breathed new life into the club. What was once a smaller gathering has blossomed into a regular event with approximately 28 active competitors. Across South Australia, 900 croquet members are spread across 33 clubs, but the state has experienced a decline in formal country club competitions, with five clubs withdrawing this year. Peter Freer, a member of the Canberra Croquet Club and a former Croquet Australia events manager, observes a national trend of increasing player numbers. He attributes this growth to the retirement of baby boomers actively seeking engaging activities. Freer emphasizes the significant social benefits of croquet, particularly for those experiencing isolation as empty nesters. He highlights the game's ability to foster connection and engagement, acting as a vital antidote to loneliness. Furthermore, Freer points out the cognitive advantages, describing croquet as a game that keeps the brain active. While seemingly simple with its objective of putting balls through hoops, the tactical depth of deciding whether to pursue a hoop, obstruct an opponent, or exercise patience presents a complex mental challenge. This alignment between social connection and mental stimulation is further supported by Sarah Crossman, a research associate in sport participation at Flinders University. Crossman underscores the importance of physical activity for maintaining functional capacity and, crucially, for social connection. She elaborates on the profound mental health benefits of playing sports, particularly in combating the increasing prevalence of social isolation and loneliness among aging populations. The simple act of having a regular activity, be it sport or another pursuit, significantly enhances an individual's quality of life. In contrast, the 102-year-old Tumby Bay croquet club, located fifty kilometers north of Port Lincoln, has a smaller, dedicated membership of a dozen individuals who exclusively play Association Croquet, drawn to its more extended and intricate gameplay. Club president Karyn Speed expresses the members' passion for AC but acknowledges the willingness to introduce a social GC day to attract new members and ensure the club's longevity. The sentiment of dedication to preserving this local institution is palpable, with Speed emphasizing the club's importance to the village and the commitment of its members to its upkeep, fearing the consequences of neglect





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