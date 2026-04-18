Crows Aim to Conquer Adversity Against St Kilda

Adelaide Crows prepare to face St Kilda at Adelaide Oval under difficult personal circumstances, seeking to build on their recent win while honoring captain Jordan Dawson.

Adelaide faces a significant emotional challenge as they prepare to host St Kilda at Adelaide Oval this Saturday night. The Crows are seeking to rebound from a difficult period, having endured three consecutive defeats leading into Gather Round . However, they managed to halt their losing streak with a hard-fought 28-point victory against Carlton last Thursday night, bringing their season record to 2 wins and 3 losses. This win also improved their percentage to 106.4%, indicating their potential to perform well when at their best.

The match will be imbued with profound sadness for the Adelaide Crows and their supporters. The team will be without their esteemed captain, Jordan Dawson, who is unavailable due to tragic personal circumstances. In a poignant tribute, fans are encouraged to observe a moment of applause at the 12-minute mark of the first quarter. This gesture aims to acknowledge the immense grief the Dawson family is experiencing and to send their collective condolences.

The club has also made four personnel changes at their West Lakes training facility. Jordan Butts, Hugh Bond, and Luke Pedlar are set to return to the lineup, bolstering the team's experience and depth. Furthermore, the highly anticipated AFL debut of third-year midfielder Charlie Edwards will mark a significant milestone for the young talent and provides an opportunity for the team to inject fresh energy and a new dynamic into their game. The anticipation surrounding Edwards' first senior outing will undoubtedly add another layer of interest to an already emotionally charged contest.

The Crows will be looking to channel their collective emotion into a strong performance, honoring their absent captain while striving for a crucial victory. The upcoming clash is scheduled to commence at 7:05pm local time, which translates to 7:35pm AEST. Supporters eager to witness the action can tune into Fox Footy, specifically channel 504, for live coverage. Alternatively, the match will be available for streaming on Kayo Sports, with broadcast commencing from 7pm AEST.

This round is particularly significant for the Crows as they navigate personal adversity alongside the competitive demands of the AFL season. The resilience shown by the team in the face of such profound challenges will be as keenly observed as their on-field execution. The club's commitment to supporting Jordan Dawson and his family during this difficult time underscores the strong bonds within the Adelaide Crows organization.

Their performance against St Kilda will not only be a test of their footballing prowess but also a demonstration of their collective spirit and ability to find strength in unity. The presence of new and returning players suggests a strategic approach to overcoming their recent challenges, with the coaching staff aiming to find the right balance and combination to secure a positive result.





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