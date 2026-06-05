Crows Hold On for Gutsy One-Point Win Over Cats to Snap Losing Streak

Adelaide Crows defeated Geelong Cats by one point at Adelaide Oval, ending a six-game losing streak against their rivals. Captain Jordan Dawson delivered a remarkable performance despite personal tragedy, while injuries to key players marred the victory.

The Adelaide Crows have snapped a six-game losing streak against Geelong with a thrilling one-point victory at Adelaide Oval on Thursday night, showcasing resilience and composure under pressure.

The win, which improved Adelaide's record to 7-5, was secured in a tense final quarter where the Crows managed to hold off a determined Cats side. Coach Matthew Nicks praised his team's execution, saying they deserved the result after working through a challenging season that included several narrow losses. Jordan Dawson, the Crows captain, was instrumental in the victory, accumulating 22 disposals, three goals, and nine tackles while playing through a hip injury sustained in the third quarter.

His performance continued a standout season that has seen him ranked among the AFL's elite players, despite personal adversity following the recent death of his brother. Dawson's leadership was on full display as he willed his team to victory, with former St Kilda player Leigh Montagna describing his season as 'one of the more remarkable individual campaigns.

' Montagna noted that Dawson's courage and ability to influence key moments, such as spoiling a Geelong set play, exemplified his All-Australian credentials. Kangaroos legend David King echoed these sentiments, calling Dawson's game 'as good as you'll see' and highlighting his consistent high-level performances. Nicks revealed that Dawson asked for just five minutes on the ball at three-quarter time, a request that proved pivotal as he dominated the critical stages of the match.

The victory came at a cost, however, with injuries to Callum Ah Chee (hamstring) and Jordon Butts (calf) forcing them out of the game. Ah Chee, who had been performing a vital shutdown role on Geelong's Tom Stewart, now faces another stint on the sidelines after suffering his fourth hamstring issue since joining the Crows from Brisbane. Nicks expressed confidence that Ah Chee would return soon, emphasizing his importance to the team's future success.

Despite these setbacks, the Crows demonstrated depth and determination, with players stepping up in the absence of key teammates. The one-point win marked their third such result of the season, underscoring a pattern of close contests that has characterized Adelaide's campaign. As the Crows look ahead to the latter part of the year, they will rely on the resilience shown against Geelong to propel them toward finals contention





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