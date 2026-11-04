Learjet elevator found 6 km from Florida crash site, NTSB says

Investigators found most of the left elevator nearly six kilometres from the Florida crash site, confirming the Learjet broke apart before impact and killing all nine aboard.

Investigators have found a key piece of the Learjet that crashed in Florida, killing all nine people aboard. National Transportation Safety Board member Tom Chapman said most of the left elevator was found nearly six kilometres from the crash site.

The discovery confirms the plane started breaking apart before impact. The left elevator is part of the tail that controls the plane's pitch. Chapman said it was found in three pieces between two kilometres and 6.1 kilometres from Greenacres, near West Palm Beach. That is where the jet slammed into the ground with enough force to create a crater before bursting into flames.

Also read Learjet Crash Investigators Cite Pre-Impact Structural Failure in Fatal Florida Accident

Chapman said investigators do not yet know what caused the aircraft to lose control. They also do not know whether the loss of the piece was a result of the forces on the aircraft. Without the elevator intact, the pilot would not have been able to pull the Learjet out of its nosedive, Chapman said. At those speeds, Chapman said he did not know that it would have been effective even if it had still been attached to the aircraft.

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But knowing that it was lost is a very important piece of evidence in terms of pointing investigators towards other things to investigate. Aviation safety expert Jeff Guzzetti told The Associated Press the pieces that broke off the plane were probably a byproduct of the nosedive, not the cause. Their discovery within a few kilometres of the crash site suggested the elevator components had fallen off closer to the ground, Guzzetti said.

Learjet Crash Victims Identified

The plane had taken off from Austin, Texas, and was bound for the Bahamas. The victims included technology entrepreneur Adam Robinson, his wife, Helen Sharp, and their two young children, relatives said. The children were named Emma and Charlie. Jeff Gregory, 55, who lived in the Philadelphia suburbs, was one of two crew members in the cockpit of the Learjet 60.

As the plane plunged, a man's voice could be heard reciting the Lord's Prayer in the background of the co-pilot's final radio transmissions to air traffic control. Friends are convinced it was Gregory, a longtime aviator, husband, father and devout Christian. Thomas Noetzel, the director of operations at the company that operated the flight, Upper Jets, organised an online fundraiser to support Gregory's wife and children.

Gregory was a close, personal friend and knowing him has made me a better person, Noetzel wrote on the fundraising website GoFundMe. Noetzel's father, Walter, posted on Facebook that Jeff was a devoted, conscientious, and deeply faithful man who had a genuine passion for flying and a strong love for the Lord. About 600 residents remain displaced, but only one person on the ground was reported injured.

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Investigators have been scouring the area for wreckage, collecting dashcam video and speaking to witnesses. After days of heavy rain, they plan to access the crater on Wednesday and expect to find critical components of the plane. Chapman reasserted on Tuesday that weather was a focus of the investigation. The co-pilot was Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras.

Icy Turbulence Caused Disaster

The New York Post reported that she had texted her boyfriend about 10 minutes before the crash, telling him: I've got turbulence, I've got ice. In the last two minutes of the flight, Filgueiras shifted from calmly communicating with air traffic controllers to calling out terrifying updates as the plane plummeted. She told them ice was accumulating on the plane and that turbulence had thrown it up and down by more than 700 feet (210 metres).

We're going to crash into the ground, she said, as the jet descended at a rate of more than 20,000 feet (6100 metres) per minute. And then, before the transmission cuts off: We're out of time! A preliminary NTSB report will be released in about a month, but it will likely take more than a year to determine the probable cause of the crash.