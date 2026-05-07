Cruise Ship Outbreak: Hantavirus Kills Three, Infects Others

A deadly, rodent-borne illness known as hantavirus has killed three people and infected others after an outbreak aboard a cruise ship. The luxury cruise ship MV Hondius, which has 150 people on board, is believed to be the source of the outbreak. The vessel had been marooned in quarantine off the coast of Cape Verde in West Africa since Sunday. The boat has since left the coast and is bound for Spain with a plan to dock at the Canary Islands after three people with suspected Hantavirus were evacuated.

A deadly, rodent-borne illness known as hantavirus has killed three people and infected others after an outbreak aboard a cruise ship – but Australia could be among the safest places in the world from the deadly disease.

The source of the outbreak is believed to be the luxury cruise ship MV Hondius, which has 150 people on board. The vessel had been marooned in quarantine off the coast of Cape Verde in West Africa since Sunday. The boat has since left the coast and is bound for Spain with a plan to dock at the Canary Islands after three people with suspected Hantavirus were evacuated.

One of the three deaths is a 69-year-old Dutch national who disembarked the ship when it stopped on an island off St Helena on April 24. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has confirmed the woman then "briefly" boarded a plane in Johannesburg on April 25. The World Health Organisation (WHO) is now attempting to conduct contact tracing on this flight and the flight she took to South Africa.

There are now fears the deadly virus has not been contained to the cruise ship. The particular strain of virus detected on MV Hondius is the Andes strain, which is notable for its ability to spread between humans. Human hantavirus infection is primarily acquired through contact with the urine, faeces, or saliva of infected rodents.

Symptoms of hantavirus can vary between the two, but illness onset symptoms include fever, gastrointestinal symptoms, rapid progression to pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome and shock. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that symptoms of HPS usually start to show one to eight weeks after contact with an infected rodent. The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) estimates that between 35 to 50 per cent of this virus is fatal





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