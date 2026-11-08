Democrats' Midterm Sweep Ends Crypto's Washington Boom, Threatening Trump Ties

Democrats winning Congress ends crypto's political winning streak, bringing tougher rules and scrutiny of Trump ties. The industry faces new oversight, investigations and security challenges.

Crypto's extraordinary political winning streak in Washington has ended abruptly after Democrats won control of Congress in the midterm elections. The industry now faces tougher rules and closer scrutiny of its ties to President Donald Trump.

For two years, crypto enjoyed a president who prioritized digital assets while building his own crypto fortune, regulators who cleared a path for adoption, and a Republican Congress friendly to its agenda. That era is over. The Democratic sweep makes comprehensive crypto legislation harder to pass on the industry's preferred terms. It also raises the prospect of congressional investigations into Trump's crypto dealings.

Also read Trump Backs Handsome Republican Candidates as Midterm Results Favor Democrats

Trump's Crypto Agenda And Political Ties

Trump launched his own digital assets, welcomed crypto executives to the White House and made the industry's ambitions part of his political agenda. In turn, crypto's biggest victories became tied to his presidency, even as his personal financial interests complicated efforts to win broader political support. Many significant crypto figures aligned themselves with the Trump family, said Austin Campbell, a crypto expert, former banker and adjunct professor at NYU Stern School of Business.

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Those chickens are likely to come home to roost, he said. All that came to a head in September when the Senate failed to advance the Clarity Act, which would have set clearer rules for exchanges and other digital-asset businesses. Trump's crypto dealings became a flashpoint, though disagreements over stablecoin rewards, investor protections and banking competition also caused the impasse. The election now changes the debate.

Democrats plan to demand tougher ethics restrictions, stronger consumer protections and a greater role for the Securities and Exchange Commission in overseeing digital assets. Those changes depart from the framework many crypto companies wanted under Republican control, but could create a new path to legislation if the industry builds support across party lines.

Democrats Push Stricter Crypto Regulations

There is going to be a defensive posture as the industry readjusts to new leadership, at least initially, said Adam Minehardt, chief policy officer at Hyperliquid Policy Center. The industry's big political bets could also have consequences. Sherrod Brown, defeated in 2024 as crypto lobby groups poured millions into the campaign against him, unseated Ohio's Republican Senator Jon Husted.

Brown could take a top position on the Senate Agriculture Committee, which oversees the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, a key crypto regulator, according to researcher Capstone. Democratic control of Congress also brings greater power to investigate Trump's business interests. Lawmakers have already sought information about ventures involving the president and his family. Trump has consistently denied that his business interests conflict with his presidential duties.

California Rep. Maxine Waters, a staunch critic of Trump's crypto ties, is positioned to wield greater influence on the House Financial Services Committee, while Massachusetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren is expected to lead the Senate Banking Committee. You are going to have a real oversight agenda with empowered chairs, Minehardt said. We are already seeing signals of it from different members' offices.

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Existing Gains And Legislative Challenges Ahead

They are going to pull all kinds of strings and see where they lead. Still, many crypto gains will be difficult to unwind. The federal stablecoin law would require new legislation to repeal, while the SEC and CFTC continue developing rules that could bring digital assets further into established financial markets. That work can proceed under Trump regardless of the election result, although future administrations could revisit agency decisions.

Congress does have tools to influence regulators, such as the power of the purse, said Tyler Gellasch, chief executive of the Healthy Markets Association. It can seek to prevent agencies from spending resources on policy issues it disagrees with, a tool he said Republicans used for years to block the SEC from adopting political-spending disclosure rules. Congress can also investigate agency decisions and relationships with politically favored firms, he said. The market presents a different challenge.

Bitcoin's history of sharp boom-and-bust cycles under administrations of both parties complicates any attempt to attribute its price prospects to Washington. Bitcoin remains well below its previous highs, despite the Trump-era regulatory relief and political support that fueled expectations of a golden age for digital assets. The recent Binance hack underscored another challenge: security. Binance, the largest crypto exchange in the world, was hit by a massive hack last month.

Binance Hack Highlights Security Industry Risks

The exchange suffered $6.3 billion in losses, but has since effectively replenished the stolen cryptocurrency using a combination of money from its corporate treasury and two insurance funds. The crypto industry needs to get these hacks out of the headlines, said Peter Atwater, an adjunct economics professor at William & Mary. Repetition matters. It will be interesting to see whether this propels Democrats to shift the regulatory pendulum back, with a greater emphasis on safety and soundness.

All told, crypto's prospects extend well beyond its alliance with Trump. Digital assets now encompass investment funds, stablecoin payments and financial infrastructure involving institutions whose interests outlast any presidency. For an industry seeking customers across the political spectrum, a less partisan identity could ultimately prove an advantage rather than a setback. Digital assets have always been bipartisan, and the industry stands ready to work with both new and returning members on both sides of the aisle.