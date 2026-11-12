Crystal Palace Sack Pierre Sage in Talks With Thomas Frank

Crystal Palace dismiss manager Pierre Sage after a poor run and enter advanced negotiations to hire Brentford boss Thomas Frank as his successor.

Crystal Palace has terminated the contract of manager Pierre Sage after sixteen matches, initiating advanced discussions with Brentford head coach Thomas Frank to assume control of the first team. The Premier League institution confirmed the departure on Sunday evening, acknowledging that the decision was finalized late in the day but that administrative negotiations regarding Sage's compensation extended the formal process. Frank has emerged as the primary candidate to succeed Sage, with club leadership hoping to have the new manager in place before the team travels to face Coventry City next Saturday.

Managerial Transition and Compensation

Crystal Palace acquired Sage from Lens in the summer by paying over £4 million to buy out the remainder of his three-year contract. The delay in announcing his exit was primarily due to complex negotiations surrounding the financial settlement for the rest of that agreement. A significant complicating factor was the simultaneous interest from Lens, where former manager Yannick Cahuzac was dismissed on Tuesday. Joseph Oughourlian, the owner and president of Lens, maintained close contact with Sage, holding discussions about a potential return to his former club.

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This dual interest from Lens offers a potential financial advantage for Crystal Palace. If Sage accepts a return to Lens, the Eagles could avoid paying the full compensation package originally agreed upon. This potential outcome contrasts sharply with the initial investment made to bring Sage to South London, replacing Oliver Glasner. The club stated it would provide further updates on the appointment process in due course, while confirming that Sage's entire backroom staff would also depart.

Performance Struggles and Squad Issues

The decision to part ways with Sage follows a challenging period for the club, characterized by a loss of form and defensive vulnerabilities. Crystal Palace has lost four consecutive league fixtures, with their sole victory during this sequence coming in the Carabao Cup against Fulham. The team currently sits at the bottom of the Europa League table, holding just seven points from ten games played. Their league victories are limited to matches against Fulham and Nottingham Forest, while they have conceded twenty-four goals in the division, the highest total among all teams.

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Sage, who previously won the Coupe de France and guided Lens to Champions League qualification, signed a three-year deal with the expectation of building a competitive squad. However, internal tensions reportedly arose regarding transfer targets. Sage fell out with the board over their failure to sign adequate replacements for Marc Guehi, who moved to Manchester City in January, and Maxence Lacroix, who joined Chelsea in the summer. Although the club signed Axel Disasi and teenager Honest Ahanor on loan, they missed out on Sage's primary target, winger Malick Fofana.

Boardroom Disputes and Alternatives

Strained relationships between management and coaching staff extended beyond transfer targets. Steve Parish, the chair of Crystal Palace, expressed dissatisfaction with Sage's handling of defender Jaydee Canvot. Canvot was dropped from the squad for a home defeat against Ipswich in September, sparking disagreement within the hierarchy. Additionally, Parish voiced displeasure regarding the substitution of midfielder Adam Wharton during that same match, indicating a broader philosophical divide between the board and the manager.

As Crystal Palace searches for a new direction, Thomas Frank remains the frontrunner. The Brentford manager spoke with Palace in the summer and is reportedly seeking a new challenge after a successful tenure at his current club. Other alternatives considered by the club include former Nottingham Forest manager Sean Dyche, who retains support among certain stakeholders, and Vítor Pereira, another ex-Forest boss. Frank's appointment would provide immediate stability as the team navigates the remaining fixtures of the season.