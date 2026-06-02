CSIRO Defends Climate Research Capacity Amid Staff Cuts and Funding Shortfall

Despite cutting nearly 350 jobs, Australia's CSIRO assures it can meet climate change research commitments, though it needs an extra $135 million yearly to stay financially sustainable.

Australia's national science agency, the CSIRO , has defended its ability to deliver critical research and technology despite confirming significant job losses . The organization announced that up to 350 research positions would be cut, originally with nearly half expected from its environmental research unit, which includes climate adaptation science.

During recent budget estimates, executives clarified that while 92 staff from that unit are affected, 86 roles will become redundant. Acting chief executive Elanor Huntington explained that the "composition" of the cuts changed after careful consideration of feedback received during a six-stage change process, now at step five with final changes confirmed with all affected units. To remain financially viable, the CSIRO requires an additional $135 million annually until 2036.

The federal budget allocated over $387 million for the agency over four years, but the Community and Public Sector Union argues this funding is insufficient to prevent staff reductions. Executive director for environment Peter Mayfield asserted that management has been "very careful" in selecting positions to cut and emphasized that the agency remains "comfortable" it can fulfill its obligations for a major climate change projection project, stating they are "not walking away from anything" and are actively ensuring strong climate science output.

The cuts have drawn widespread criticism from senior climate scientists and international experts who warn of severe impacts on the nation's science capability





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CSIRO Climate Change Research Cuts Job Losses Funding Australia Science Environmental Research Budget Staff Redundancy

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