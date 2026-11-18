CSIRO researchers are using GPS trackers and fresh droppings to monitor waterbird movements in the Murray Darling Basin, preparing for the inevitable spread of the H5 bird flu strain.

Scientists from the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation are employing advanced tracking methods to monitor waterbird populations across Australia's vast inland wetlands. The initiative focuses on understanding how the deadly H5 avian influenza strain might spread through these critical ecosystems. By utilizing GPS backpacks and collecting fresh bird droppings, researchers aim to generate vital movement data and disease surveillance information.

Methodology: GPS Backpacks and Field Collection

The research team employs specialized lightweight backpacks fitted with GPS trackers to follow bird movements in unprecedented detail. These devices are designed to fit securely on the birds with a chest strap and an adjustable back strap. A deliberate weak link is integrated into the harness, ensuring the device breaks away and falls off cleanly once it is no longer needed, preventing long-term harm to the animals. This technology allows scientists to determine whether birds are roosting in trees or on the ground, providing granular data on their daily activities.

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Complementing the tracking technology, the team collects fresh droppings to test for disease presence. This process requires significant physical effort and early morning departures to ensure samples remain undamaged by sunlight or drying. Dr McGinness notes that accessing remote wetland areas often involves driving four-wheel drives for hours, followed by navigating kayaks and wearing waders to reach the birds. This labor-intensive approach is necessary to gather the high-quality biological samples required for accurate disease testing.

Stakeholder Perspectives on Disease Spread

Dr McGinness emphasizes that most waterbird species in Australia lack comprehensive movement data, making this tracking project a significant scientific advancement. The GPS trackers provide detailed insights into bird behaviors that were previously undocumented. This new data is crucial for understanding how migratory patterns might facilitate the transmission of viruses across different regions. The project addresses a major gap in ecological knowledge regarding inland bird populations.

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Project leader Rebecca Doble observes that the H5 bird flu has spread more slowly than some initial predictions suggested. Although the virus has killed birds along the Australian coastline, there is currently little evidence of the strain within the Murray Darling Basin. Doble attributes this delay to weaker connections between inland water systems and the coastal areas where the virus has already been detected. This geographic separation has temporarily insulated the inland wetlands from the worst effects of the outbreak.

Future Implications and Surveillance Goals

Despite the slower spread, experts agree that the arrival of the H5 strain in the basin is inevitable. Dr McGinness and her colleagues stress that the Murray Darling Basin covers approximately 14 percent of the Australian continent and contains numerous important wetlands. The vastness of the area makes containment difficult, leading researchers to focus on preparation rather than prevention. The goal is to build knowledge about the potential impacts of the virus before it establishes itself in the region.

Rebecca Doble states that there is likely little that can be done to stop the virus from moving inland into Australia. Consequently, surveillance projects like the one conducted by the CSIRO team are critical for understanding the disease dynamics. By monitoring bird movements and collecting biological samples, researchers can detect the virus early and study its effects. This proactive approach ensures that scientists and conservationists are better prepared to manage the health risks to bird populations as the virus eventually reaches these inland ecosystems.