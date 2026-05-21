Betty, Lucia, and Francisco grapple with daily blackouts, with prices surging and the tourist industry struggling. Garbage piles up, tuktuk drivers outnumber cars, and buildings resort to offloading water by hand due to lack of a regular supply.

The colourful charm of Cuba 's capital, Havana, has long made it a magnet for tourists from abroad. But now, as the US blocks oil shipments to Cuba and power constantly goes out across the country, the tourism industry is 'all but dead', remarks Betty, a local.

Betty is forced to leave her home city because power blackouts have become crippling, with sometimes electricity out for 16 hours a day. The US has maintained an effective blockade of energy to Cuba since January when it threatened tariffs on any country that provided oil. Mexico had been sending Cuba an average of 20,000 barrels a day, but it halted its shipments.

Russia sent one oil tanker through in March, but it's unclear if it will be allowed to dock again. The situation is dire for Cubans, and prices have skyrocketed for the remaining businesses to stay afloat. Sporadic protests broke out as the energy reserves ran out. The medical system is also collapsing, with a lack of power and supplies.

People resort to the black market for treatment options, including a toothache that will likely go untreated. Garbage is not being collected, and the lack of fuel for tuktuk drivers and lack of power for refrigeration means food wastes and people sleep less despite mosquitoes coming out at night. Lucia in central Havana struggles with constant blackouts. She can't use her refrigerator, and the water supply has been cut off for six months.

Francisco, east of Havana in a neighbourhood called Alamar, was infected with the mosquito-borne chikungunya virus and was plagued with blackouts. He described it as grave situation. In Havana, the regime conducts extensive surveillance, and political freedom is severely punished. Many Cubans support US military intervention and maintain the US embargo.

This situation has been going on for over 70 years. Political opposition in Cuba is denied, and people have suffered due to political differences. Locals describe CASTRO'S regime as a totalitarian society. Stability has gone away among Cubans, and their lives are suffering due to the leadership's lack of action.

A survey conducted online found that 94% said political change was urgent, and half the Cuban population wished to continue the embargo or remain in place, either altogether or partially. The Cuban people have been turned into cannon fodder in a battle between two authoritarian governments





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Cuba Tourism Sanctions Blackouts Garbage Tuktuk Drivers Medical System Health Crisis Black Market Political Freedom

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