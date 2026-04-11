The Caribbean region is increasingly complicit in a US-led effort to expel Cuban doctors, who have long provided essential healthcare to marginalized communities. This action, driven by political pressure and economic sanctions, is undermining healthcare systems, endangering millions, and betraying the principles of solidarity. Despite the doctors' contributions during natural disasters and health crises, the region is choosing distance over solidarity at a critical moment for Cuba.

For decades, Cuba n doctors have been a lifeline for the world's most marginalized communities, particularly within the Caribbean . Now, as Cuba grapples with its own economic and political crises, the region is shamefully complicit in a US-driven effort to expel these vital medical professionals.

This disturbing trend, fueled by political pressure and economic coercion, jeopardizes the healthcare of millions and underscores a profound betrayal of the principles of solidarity that Cuba has long championed. The consequences of this forced exodus are dire: untreated illnesses, unattended births, and undiagnosed diseases will disproportionately affect the most vulnerable populations. The Caribbean is, in effect, amputating its own lifeline under pressure from the United States. This decision comes despite the undeniable contributions of Cuban doctors, who have provided essential medical services in remote areas and underserved communities across the globe, especially in the wake of natural disasters and health emergencies. The current situation represents a stark contrast to Cuba's long-standing commitment to international medical assistance. The Cuban government has invested heavily in training medical professionals, creating a global medical network of over 50,000 professionals, and deploying them to dozens of countries, generating billions in foreign revenue and sustaining its economy under embargo. The training they receive is free of charge, unlike the situation in many Western countries where medical students face crippling debt. The US and its allies are not just pressuring Cuba; they are waging economic warfare, utilizing sanctions as blunt instruments that restrict trade, finance, fuel, and medicine, leading to economic hardship and a steady decline in daily life. This strategy has already had a devastating effect on Cuba, causing shortages and productivity collapses. The US uses its influence, in part through the threat of sanctions, to discourage countries from working with Cuba. The issue is often framed around the Cuban state retaining a portion of the doctors' salaries. This is an oversimplification, especially when compared to the vast sums of student debt in other countries. The US uses this tactic to undermine the Cuban government by cutting off one of its few reliable sources of income while weakening healthcare systems abroad. The narrative ignores that these doctors were trained free of charge by the Cuban government. The impact is significant across the Caribbean and Latin America, where programs, some spanning five decades, are being dismantled, doctors are being withdrawn, and healthcare systems are becoming increasingly fragile, all in the face of threatened US sanctions. Only St Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago have yet to follow suit. This situation is particularly alarming considering the long history of cooperation. The region is turning its back at a critical time. In the past, leaders recognized Cuba’s importance to the region, but today, this historical solidarity is being abandoned. What is being brought down on Cuba is not pressure. It is economic warfare and the Caribbean and Latin America are complicit. This turn away from solidarity is a moral failure. Despite this, some nations like Barbados have resisted the pressure and defended Cuba’s medical missions, recognizing the value of the doctors and standing up for what is right, even when facing potential repercussions from the US. This is a crucial defense of principles, and it must be heeded in this time of need. The future of healthcare in the Caribbean is on the line. The current situation demands a reassessment of priorities





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