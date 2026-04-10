Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel meets with families of fallen officers, rejects US pressure, and receives backing from Russia, as tensions with the United States continue over the island's sovereignty and energy crisis.

Cuba n President Miguel Diaz-Canel , along with his wife, First Lady Lis Cuesta Peraza de Díaz-Canel, recently met with the families of Cuba n officers who were killed during a US operation in Venezuela earlier this year. This poignant meeting underscored the ongoing tensions between Cuba and the United States , as well as the deep-seated political and ideological differences that continue to define their relationship.

The event served as a public display of solidarity with those who lost loved ones and a firm stance against perceived US aggression. The gathering highlighted the Cuban government's commitment to supporting its military personnel and their families, even in the face of significant international pressures. The Cuban government views the US actions in Venezuela as an act of aggression and a violation of its sovereignty, further exacerbating the already strained relations. This context is crucial to understanding the Cuban perspective on the complex geopolitical situation. Diaz-Canel's presence at the meeting reinforced the government's unwavering commitment to its allies and its determination to resist US influence.\In his first ever television interview with an American broadcaster, Miguel Diaz-Canel made it explicitly clear that he would not resign under US pressure. This bold declaration reflects the Cuban government's firm stance against what it perceives as interference in its internal affairs. During the interview with NBC News, Diaz-Canel emphasized Cuba's sovereignty, self-determination, and independence, stating, “We are not subjected to the designs of the United States.” The President's assertion that the US has no moral authority to dictate Cuba’s actions underscores the historical grievances and deep-seated mistrust that exist between the two nations. This statement is particularly relevant given the ongoing US pressure campaign against Cuba, including a virtual oil blockade aimed at crippling the island’s economy. The Cuban President's unwavering resolve is a key element of his leadership and the broader resilience of the Cuban government. This stance is rooted in a long history of resistance against US influence and a commitment to maintaining its socialist principles. He emphatically stated that “The concept of revolutionaries giving up and stepping down – it’s not part of our vocabulary.” This is a clear indication that Cuba is prepared to weather the storm and resist all external pressures to change its political and ideological direction. \Amidst these ongoing tensions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov visited Cuba, holding talks with Diaz-Canel. This visit signaled Russia's continued support for Cuba and its commitment to protecting its interests in the western hemisphere. Ryabkov stated that Moscow had no intention of abandoning its relationship with Cuba, regardless of US pressure. He also indicated that Russian assistance to Cuba would extend beyond the recent oil shipments. This commitment is viewed by Cuba as crucial to its economic survival, particularly in the face of the US blockade. The recent arrival of the tanker Anatoly Kolodkin, carrying a substantial amount of crude oil, marked a significant development for Cuba, providing vital fuel supplies after a prolonged period of energy shortages. Russia's support is seen as essential in counteracting the impact of the US blockade and helping Cuba navigate its current economic challenges. Ryabkov expressed confidence in finding solutions to the difficult problems resulting from the US blockade, emphasizing that Russia would not abandon Cuba. The unwavering support from Russia is a strategic move that challenges the US's attempts to isolate Cuba and exerts an influence in the region, adding complexity to the existing situation





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