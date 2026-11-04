BlackMilk Clothing enters voluntary administration after 17 years in Brisbane

BlackMilk Clothing, the Brisbane cult fashion brand, has entered voluntary administration with Apex Advisory exploring a possible sale. The company continues trading while administrators assess options.

BlackMilk Clothing, a cult favourite fashion brand created 17 years ago in Brisbane that enjoyed global success, has fallen into voluntary administration. Administrators are now sounding out potential buyers who could move quickly for a possible takeover.

The company is still trading, with its website open and orders continuing to be shipped. At the height of its popularity, the brand's pop culture themed collections would sell out within minutes, making it a social media phenomenon.

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"This is not an announcement I ever imagined having to make, and I wanted you to hear it directly from me," Linda Lillis said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. "Administrators have been appointed to take control of the business and assess the options for future. " "Voluntary administration gives the business an opportunity to explore what comes next," Lillis said.

"We don't yet know what the outcome of that process will be, and I don't want to make promises about something that is now in the hands of the administrators. " "What I can say is that entering administration does not necessarily mean the end of BlackMilk, and we very much hope it isn't," she said.

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"What started as a side hobby at our kitchen table became a global brand and a community that has meant so much to our family. " "I'm incredibly proud of what BlackMilk has created over those 17 years. Our Australian manufacturing heritage. The extraordinary licensed collaborations we've had the privilege of bringing to life.

The original designs that could only ever be BlackMilk. And above all, the community that grew around this little clothing brand from Brisbane.

Administrators Seek Quick Buyers for Sale

" Tim Booker, the managing director at Apex Advisory, which is overseeing the administration, told this masthead it was exploring a sale of the business. "We're calling for any parties that could be interested and have the capacity to move quickly to come forward," he said.

"Black Milk built a particularly loyal customer base over the history of its life, and we expect any incoming buyer will see the value of that and look at how they might be able to bring that into their own business, and give it the next slice of life. " He did not say what price was being sought, or how much the company owed.

Documents from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) show Adam Lee Johnston from Apex Advisory is the registered liquidator. He was appointed on November 4, 2026. They show the company is based in Banyo, and was registered in 2009. It was previously based in Newstead, Fortitude Valley and Morningside.

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Brisbane Factory Closure Ends Local Production

The brand moved the last of its manufacturing overseas. The closure of the Brisbane factory affected 15 members of the production team, chief executive Jackie Kruger said in a blog post at the time.

"Our production team has played an extraordinary role in BlackMilk's story," Kruger said. "Their craftsmanship, skill and care have helped create products worn by hundreds of thousands of customers around the world, and their contribution to this brand cannot be overstated. " "Australian manufacturing has been part of BlackMilk since the beginning. For many customers, it has represented far more than where a product was made.

It has been part of the identity of the brand itself," Kruger said.

"We have previously said publicly that we intended to continue manufacturing in Brisbane. That was genuinely our intention, and we worked for years to make a model of local and offshore production work together.

Rising Costs Pressure Business Operations

" Linda Lillis said on Wednesday the business had experienced significant change over the past few years in response to an evolving retail environment. "The combination of a challenging consumer environment, rising costs and increasingly complex global trading conditions has continued to place pressure on the business," she said. The administrators are now assessing the options for the future of BlackMilk, including a potential sale.

The company's loyal customer base and its history of licensed collaborations, including a Marvel collection, are seen as key assets for any incoming buyer.