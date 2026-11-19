UNICEF has temporarily paused an older campaign advertisement featuring Pat Cummins after comments shifted to recent cricket reporting. Sponsors and branding experts are assessing the reputational and commercial risks of the ball tampering scandal.

UNICEF has temporarily paused an older campaign advertisement featuring Pat Cummins after online comments shifted away from the charity appeal and towards recent reporting about Australian cricket, a spokeswoman said.

Cummins remains an unpaid ambassador for the Australian arm of the charity. The move comes as corporations that spent millions attaching their brands to the credibility of the Australian captain and the national cricket team face the prospect of not being able to market their expensive sponsorships. Experts warn the ball tampering scandal engulfing the sport is putting those dollars on the line.

Also read UK Press Targets Pat Cummins After Bancroft's Sandpapergate Bombshell

Cummins denies ball tampering knowledge

Cummins has insisted he knew nothing of a plot to tamper with the ball using sandpaper during the 2018 tour of South Africa. Other team members have stated the whole team knew, sending Australian cricket into crisis. Cummins is Australia top-earning cricketer with an estimated income of between 9 million and 10 million dollars a year. He rejected a roughly 10 million dollar a year offer to play T20 cricket exclusively last year, this masthead has previously reported.

Advertisement

The remaining millions come from other sources, including sponsorship deals with local and international brands. The list of sponsors is long. Sportswear giant New Balance has sponsored Cummins since 2011 as part of a deal to promote the label cricket and training gear. Razor brand Gillette, owned by multinational Procter and Gamble, pays Cummins to be a brand ambassador, including spruiking its shaving and grooming products and appearing in promotional videos.

The 33-year-old is also a brand ambassador for retail tech giant Amazon Prime Video streaming service, under a deal which sees him promote the platform live ICC cricket coverage, including performing a stand-up comedy-style routine earlier this year. He also has endorsement agreements with sports streaming platform Kayo, as well as with Carrera Eyewear, and has previously appeared in a campaign for Tourism Australia.

Sponsors weigh reputational risks

Big four bank Westpac also counts Cummins as an ambassador and has used him in advertising campaigns. Cummins individual sponsorships exist in tandem with a landmark sponsorship of the Australian men team and Cricket Australia, reportedly worth 40 million dollars over four years. Westpac took over from rival bank Commonwealth, which let its sponsorship lapse. After the 2018 sandpaper revelations, CBA focused its sponsorship on women cricket for the final years of its deal, which expired last year.

Toyota, NRMA Insurance and Origin Energy also sponsor the team. Toyota remains committed to its partnership with Cricket Australia, saying it continues to support the organisation as it works to resolve this matter. NRMA said its partnership with cricket continued and it supported steps being taken to give those involved the opportunity to be heard.

However, branding experts said sponsors were most likely already carefully considering their next moves. Adam Ferrier, a creative strategist and founder of advertising firm Thinkerbell, said that while cricket broad influence was a key appeal for sponsors, and though its popularity was unlikely to change as a result of the current scandal, another key factor, and sore point, was reputation. He said the Australian cricket team and the captain were a shorthand for how we feel about the country.

Even though it is just cricket, it is about all of us, Ferrier said. If this keeps on going, there will come a time when this will significantly impact the commercial value of cricket and the players involved because brands just will not want to be associated with it.

Advertisement

Expert warns Cummins reputation at risk

Steve Allen, media analyst and managing director of Fusion Strategy, said Cummins reputation and sponsorship value were at greatest risk not just because he was current captain, but because he had spoken in such certain terms. Cummins has outright denied knowledge ... if he has even told a white lie, he is toast to sponsors and for life he will have irreparably damaged his reputation, Allen said. If I was advising a major sponsor I would recommend pausing, he said.

This would be devastating for him because he is seen as a total clean skin, a white knight. Allen said the value Cummins or Cricket Australia could demand from future sponsorship deals would probably take a hit from the saga so far.

I would want to know what else is being hidden, what else are you not telling us that could be a risk for us and our brand and that is why they would say the next deal would be a decrease not an increase, Allen said. They hook their horse to the wagon to get that golden halo ... Usually, they do it for reputational enhancement, but here we are facing reputational corrosion.

Sponsors make contingency plans

Ben Willee, executive director of the agency Spinach Advertising, believed sponsors were already making contingency plans, noting former prime minister John Howard famous quip that the Australian men cricket captain was the nation most important job. Most people would be surprised how nervous the sponsors are right now, he said. All of a sudden you are not associated with a beloved sportsperson but you are associated with a possible cheat and that is a bad thing for a brand.

This is a moral issue and it is not going away because it is clear there are two camps saying completely different things. You want to be associated with someone accused of cheating about as much as you want to buy a timeshare at a resort in Chernobyl, Willee said.