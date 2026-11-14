Cummins denies Khawaja's ball tampering claims as book controversy deepens

Pat Cummins strongly denied Usman Khawaja's claims that he and other bowlers were architects of a ball tampering scheme, while Khawaja faces questions about his book and calls for an independent inquiry.

Pat Cummins has strongly denied Usman Khawaja's claims that he and other bowlers were architects of a ball tampering scheme. Speaking at Cricket Central on Friday, Cummins said: Usman says that I and others were architects of a scheme to ball tamper with sandpaper.

That's not the Usman that I know. It's not the Usman that I think has been part of a team that's helped rebuild the Australian cricket culture over the last eight years. Cummins added: Usman's a friend, but friends aren't casual with each other's lives and reputations. In his book, Uzzie's been casual with my life and the lives of many others.

Also read Pat Cummins denies Usman Khawaja sandpaper claims as 100 per cent wrong

The captain's response was emphatic and appeared credible and honest to observers. It was a very strong exercise in leadership from a captain exerting his authority. The thrust of Cummins' message was that Khawaja knew about the scheme while the rest of the team did not. Cummins appeared genuinely outraged by the allegations.

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Khawaja Must Provide Proof or Move On

Where to for Khawaja from here? He needs to either produce proof or move on. If he has proof that Cummins, the rest of the bowlers and everyone else was in on it - texts, WhatsApps, emails - now is the time to produce it. Khawaja has defended himself against claims he only revealed the controversy to drive up book sales.

He said: I could have written blah blah blah blah blah throughout the whole book, and I'd be paid the same. And before you even start to think about royalties and book sales and all this other jabber, I have to sell so many books for royalties to even kick in, I don't reckon I will ever get there. And even if it does. It's pennies.

Anyone who's written a book will tell you the same. The publishing industry typically gives authors about 10 per cent of the cover price. On a $50 book, $5 goes to the author. The publisher gets about $20, the bookseller gets $20, and the truck driver and printers share another $5.

If the author is savvy, they negotiate a clause ensuring that percentage goes up to 12.5 for every book sale after the first 15,000. So, a bit more than $6 per book. If Sabr sells 35,000 copies, that's a good pay-day of around $200,000. If an author is guaranteed to sell huge, several publishers may go after them, sacrificing huge chunks of their $20 share.

Khawaja Earned More Than Book Royalties

That is what happened in Khawaja's case. He did not promise to unload on Sandpapergate, but the fact he did is a bonus to publishers. His advance was for much more than $200,000, so he will be very lucky to earn out. Khawaja's naivete on the whole issue has been a wonder to behold.

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He is a seasoned public figure and has been around in press conferences for the better part of two decades. And he was taken by surprise at the reaction? On Tuesday evening, in the midst of a towering inferno of cricketing rage across the country, he said to Sarah Ferguson: I'm not here to inflame the situation any more. But you can't say that right after you've torched what's left of the 2018 team's fraternity right to the ground.

Khawaja has made his revelations, and on one count, at least his version of the truth is out there. But to walk away from the book's promotional activity because you don't like the tenor of the media's questions? What else did you think was going to happen? Saying I haven't pointed fingers at anyone and I haven't thrown anyone under the bus is part of the problem.

He has in fact pointed fingers at everyone and thrown everyone under the bus. If he was going to do this, he had to actually name names and offer proof.

Doubts Cast on Cricket Australia Investigation

As to whether there should be a further inquiry, one commentator wrote in 2021 about the Tim Paine scandal: This was the same 2018 CA that faithfully told us that it had no doubt that after looking into Sandpapergate it was confident that the corruption at the core of the team's soul was limited to just three players. Does it seem likely that three batsmen organised doctoring the ball and no one told the bowlers?

The two-day investigation limited to the events of Cape Town was clearly designed not to uncover the truth but sweep it under CA's notably lumpy carpet. Now that we know CA were happy to hide the Paine imbroglio, it clearly casts even more doubt on what they knew about how much further the corruption went.