Pat Cummins has improved Australia's Test culture but faces scrutiny over the 2018 ball-tampering scandal as selectors delay naming a squad for the New Zealand series.

Pat Cummins has done a fine job shaping the culture of Australia's Test team, but that culture is now being tested by the fallout from the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal.

The Cricket Australia board has provided unanimous support for Cummins to remain as Test captain. It does not seem entirely fair that he should stand in the spotlight for an event eight years ago, but it comes with the role. The term culture could be a synonym for behaviour. The term gets overused and teams get over diagnosed, and right now it is beating Australian cricket to a comatose.

Also read Paul Marsh Urges Collective Responsibility for Sandpapergate, Calls for End to Hounding of Pat Cummins

Building a Strong Team Culture

The punters, the common people and the fans want businesses, politicians and sporting bodies to be bound by an appropriate culture. Winning cultures lead to winning athletes and productive people. Organisations create sound cultures through ethical leadership that communicates clear guidelines about what is expected and what is unacceptable. Sometimes people listen but do not take much notice, humans being an irascible bunch who often value individuality over team.

Much of a community's ethics may be left unsaid, made obvious by years of compliance and examples set by antecedents. To live the behaviour is to carry the culture forward. In theory every cricketer is a guardian of the spirit of the game. It is a nice theory tested continuously and put under the microscope today.

Advertisement

During matches powerful athletes crashed with brutal physicality; there were no compromises on personal welfare, tough, relentless, driven by the fever of representing their nation. The joy in the stands and on the streets warmed the heart. There was whooping and hollering, blasting of horns and seemingly trillions of flags leaping from lamp posts and car aerials fluttering with the message that trying to win is wonderful, and so is losing.

Australia's Test team culture improved enormously, first under Tim Paine and now Pat Cummins, driven from within the squad rather than left to administrators. Those leaders at the top of Cricket Australia in 2018 should have outlined the expectations of the real owners of the sport, the fans, but they failed excruciatingly. The players were virtually given carte blanche to do as they pleased, with little reference to their long and exultant history.

Noble, Bradman, Miller, Benaud and Border be buggered, what would those ancients know? The game is in flux now, but speculations on the past will not help the transition for the next generation. It is challenging enough getting to the top of elite sport when everyone is singing from the same Spotify page, but this team can hardly accommodate this stoush even though it is more about players and their historical memories.

Selection Challenges for New Zealand Series

The selectors have paused naming a squad for the important four Test series against New Zealand. There may be mass changes to the next XI driven by ideology rather than form, but I hope not. Cameron Green prods forward across his pads and is unable to play confidently off the back foot. He ducks his head while trying to hit the short stuff.

His all-round package that looked so inspiring three years ago is not there. He does not bowl any more. He is not an all-rounder. Cooper Connolly needs high regular bouncing pitches to prosper and a lot more time in the Sheffield Shield finishing school, finding ways to make runs and bowling with the red ball.

He is not an all-rounder yet. The selectors have done him no favours by throwing him in at the deep end. Anchorman Steve Smith needs to settle in a silo with a bowling machine and zero outside noise. The batting needs a revamp now.

Advertisement

Youth is required, young men who will bring their own fresh bodies and minds. The bowlers have been mighty, but all are wounded by the Khawaja shrapnel. They will have to find reserves of motivation as their bodies fight the attrition of age. Arguments have been presented recently as to how the age profile, coach Andrew McDonald's words, will be reformed.

Lessons from Past Cricket Turmoil

That notion may have to be moulded sooner if the Sandpapergate fallout spreads. Culture-driven selections could result in a messy and destructive watershed, echoing 1977 to 1979 when World Series Cricket saw 35 first-class players take Kerry Packer's offer of a decent living. The replacement Australian team fell back on Kim Hughes, Graham Yallop, Dav Whatmore, Graeme Wood and Rodney Hogg, and provided Allan Border the continuity that proved the pathway to become a legend.

The culture of that team was adlib. The Australian way of toughness, resilience and individuality was the unstated foundation stone. They played for each other and to prove they were good enough to wear the baggy green, even while selections were based on availability rather than performance. They did well.

The rebel tours of South Africa in 1985 and 1986 took another 16 players out of the talent pool. That hurt the Ashes series in 1985, the Richard Hadlee dominance for New Zealand of 1986 and the home Ashes loss in 1986-87. Australia rebounded under Border to win the 1987 World Cup. The Border way was one of selfless, honest, unrelenting toil.

He was the living, leading example of that culture. The underarm incident of 1981 under captain Greg Chappell rocked the spirit of the game but was hardly a failure of cricket community culture. It was an individual's lapse of judgment under pressure. If Cummins were to resign, then we may find the comparison between those previous turbulent times.

I will leave you with the words of Australia's most successful professional male golfer, Peter Thomson. In sport you will learn things on the way. You will learn about life and human frailty and all of the shortcuts that man has contrived. If you are lucky you will learn about honour and trust and other high levels of behaviour. Most of all you will learn about yourself.