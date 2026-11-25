The Australian PGA Championship returns to Sydney for the first time since 1998 with more than 65,000 fans expected and a new exemption into the 2027 US PGA Championship for the winner.

The Australian PGA Championship returns to Sydney for the first time since 1998 with organisers projecting the biggest four-day crowd in tournament history. More than 65,000 fans are expected across four rounds starting Thursday at The Lakes Golf Club in Eastlakes.

The tournament features one of its strongest ever fields and a newly unveiled pathway into a major championship. For the first time the winner on Sunday will receive an exemption into the 2027 US PGA Championship at PGA Frisco in Texas. That is in addition to the Australian Open champion receiving an invitation to the 2027 Masters at Augusta National and the 155th British Open at St Andrews.

Also read Adam Scott Says Love for Golf Ended Brief Retirement Thoughts Before Australian PGA

Major Championship Exemption Unveiled

PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman and chair Ian Baker-Finch had been sitting on the news since last week. With our alliance with the PGA of America some great discussions started 12 months ago Kirkman said. Last Thursday we confirmed it and I was pumping the air sitting by myself. Before the professionals chase the Joe Kirkwood Cup fans got a glimpse of several celebrities in the Wednesday pro-am including Test cricket captain Pat Cummins.

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Cummins who has been dealing with the fallout from Australia 2018 tour of South Africa showed off his 6.7 handicap to 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott. Major winner Scott a keen cricket watcher personally invited Cummins to tee up with him at The Lakes. After his round Cummins signed autographs and posed for photos but respectfully declined to talk to reporters about the Sandpapergate saga.

The pro-am was a relaxed day for Scott to prepare for a 6.55am round one tee time on Thursday alongside popular PGA Tour winner Perth Min Woo Lee and Ryder Cup European vice captain Alex Noren. The trio are among a star-studded field that includes homegrown heroes such as 2022 British Open champion Cameron Smith Lucas Herbert Elvis Smylie and Marc Leishman. The field also features 2023 Ryder Cup winner Nicolai Hojgaard and dual PGA Tour champion Corey Conners.

Star-Studded Field Includes Celebrity

There are recognisable names from LIV Golf including Northern Ireland Tom McKibbin Spaniard Josele Ballester Belgium Thomas Pieters American Michael LaSasso and Mexico Carlos Ortiz. After the recent winding down of LIV Golf a group of nine LIV players including Smith reached an agreement with the DP World Tour to receive a specific number of tournament invitations from late January 2027 onward. Prior to that they can improve their standing in Australia.

If Smith Ortiz Pieters Herbert and LaSasso win the PGA or the Open in Melbourne it would secure a card for two years given the DP World Tour co-sanctions both tournaments. Given what the DP World Tour told me I pretty much need to win this year to get membership Smith a three-time Australian PGA winner said. I have always managed to play pretty good down here so why not start it off with a good one.

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Former world No.1 Scott said players could feel the Australian PGA and Open growing in stature. I think there has been some good momentum Scott 46 said. It has been recognised overseas by the governing bodies and Augusta National coming on board and supporting golf more internationally. I hope we can really take advantage of it because I think golf in Australia has got a lot to offer.

LIV Golf Influences Fan Experience

LIV Golf highly successful Adelaide event which saw more than 100,000 fans through the gates and a festival-like atmosphere helped grow the appetite among Australian sports fans to watch golf in person. LIV Golf brought new crowds different crowds and got fans thinking about a full day out at the golf Kirkman said. Smith who captained the all-Australian Ripper GC team on LIV hopes the Australasian tour can learn from the fan experience in Adelaide.

The PGA and Open are really nice events and they have the ability to grow Smith said. What LIV brought to golf in Australia in Adelaide was pretty special and hopefully they can learn a little bit from that and they know what the people want. The Australian PGA once again features a Party Hole with music and stadium-like seating for more than 2000 fans around the par-3 15th at The Lakes.

Round one marquee tee times include two-time LIV winner this year Herbert teeing off at 7.05am with New Zealand Open winner Daniel Hillier and defending Australian PGA champion David Puig. Former world No.2 Smith is off at 12:10pm with Conners and Hojgaard. At 12.20pm Sydney Cam Davis joins Ballester and McKibbin while Australia most recent US Open champion Geoff Ogilvy is grouped with Leishman and Pieters at 12.30pm.