Cunha rescues United with late double against Roma

Manchester United overcame a 2-0 deficit to beat AS Roma 3-2 in the Champions League thanks to Matheus Cunha's late strikes, easing pressure on manager Michael Carrick after a nine-match winless streak.

Manchester United produced a dramatic late comeback to defeat AS Roma 3-2 in a chaotic UEFA Champions League match at Old Trafford on November 03, 2026. Matheus Cunha scored two crucial goals in the final ten minutes to rescue the result for United, ending a nine-match winless run that had lasted 54 days and intensifying scrutiny on manager Michael Carrick.

Cunha Drama Rescues United Score

The Brazilian forward delivered the decisive blow by scoring in the 83rd minute and adding a second three minutes later to give United a 3-2 lead. His celebration of the winning goal resulted in a yellow card, which then turned into a red card in the 91st minute after he slid into Roma defender Leonardo Balerdi. Despite playing with ten men for the remainder of stoppage time, United held their advantage to secure a vital victory in the League Phase.

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Roma Dominates Early And Fans Rebel

AS Roma controlled the first half with goals from Matías Soulé in the 11th minute and Donyell Malen from a penalty six minutes later. Malen converted the spot-kick after Ayden Heaven handled the ball in the box, capitalizing on United being reduced to ten men early due to Lisandro Martinez's foolish red card. The defeat at Chelsea on Saturday had seen Carrick drop Martinez, a decision that backfired immediately against Roma.

United supporters voiced their displeasure with the club's ownership through a coordinated protest involving tennis balls thrown onto the pitch at the 20-minute and five-second mark, referencing the Glazer family takeover in 2005. The game was briefly halted by the disruption, and the home side faced a constant verbal barrage from the stands as Roma led 2-0 at the break. Alan Shearer criticized the performance harshly during the break on Amazon Prime, noting a complete lack of creativity or defensive solidity.

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Baleba Injury And Fernandes Redemption

United's troubles appeared to deepen just two minutes into the second half when £70 million signing Carlos Baleba suffered a suspected severe hamstring injury while bursting into the Roma penalty area. The momentum shifted near the hour mark when Matheus Cunha won a generous penalty for minimal contact from Gianluca Mancini. Captain Bruno Fernandes initially missed his first penalty attempt, but replays showed Roma defenders encroaching before goalkeeper Devis Vásquez made the save.

Fernandes successfully converted the retake to pull one goal back, waking the team from their early slumber and shifting the psychological advantage. Shearer observed that the first goal restored belief and confidence, allowing United to mount a sustained pressure campaign. Roma struggled to create clear chances in the second half as United's attacking wave grew stronger and more desperate for a result.

Impact On Champions League Campaign

The victory provided a much-needed boost to United's Champions League ambitions following back-to-back defeats against Atletico Madrid and Como. The win alleviated some immediate pressure on Michael Carrick, though questions regarding the team's defensive frailties and early-season instability remain. The club will look to build on this momentum in their upcoming fixtures as they seek to establish consistency in both domestic and European competitions.