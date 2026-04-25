Cupra Leon Sportstourer VZe Review: A Stylish and Efficient Plug-in Hybrid Wagon

A detailed review of the 2026 Cupra Leon Sportstourer VZe, exploring its performance, features, interior, pricing, and position in the market. Is this plug-in hybrid wagon a worthy contender for those seeking a blend of practicality, efficiency, and sporty driving dynamics?

The 2026 Cupra Leon Sportstourer VZe is a compelling option in a somewhat underserved segment – a performance-focused plug-in hybrid wagon positioned between the compact and medium car classes.

Priced at $69,990 before on-road costs, it offers a 200kW drivetrain and over 100km of electric range, a combination not readily available at this price point, especially when compared to the significantly more expensive Audi A5 Avant. Cupra aims to fill the gap left by the discontinued Volkswagen Golf R Wagon with a more powerful 245kW AWD version of the Leon Sportstourer VZx later this year.

The appeal lies in its unique blend of practicality, performance, and a relatively exclusive brand image. The PHEV powertrain, when utilized effectively, delivers impressive efficiency alongside the Leon’s already engaging driving dynamics.

However, the Leon Sportstourer VZe isn’t inexpensive. It commands a premium price, costing around $10,000 more than the Skoda Octavia RS, which provides similar power but with a traditional petrol engine. A recent extended test drive over the Christmas period allowed for a thorough evaluation of the car’s suitability for daily use, a key consideration for a potential buyer.

The interior has been updated with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.9-inch infotainment touchscreen, enhancing the perceived quality and ambience. The new touchscreen interface is more user-friendly, featuring a permanent toolbar for climate controls and illuminated touch sliders. While not as large as some competitors’ screens, it offers essential features like embedded navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and DAB+ digital radio. A notable omission is connected-car technology, which is becoming increasingly common in newer vehicles.

Cupra is planning to expand the Leon range with the launch of a more affordable PHEV option, the Leon Hatch Ve, featuring a 150kW version of the plug-in hybrid system and a similar battery offering around 120km of electric range, anticipated to start around $55,000. The Sportstourer VZe sits in a competitive landscape, positioned between the Skoda Octavia RS and Subaru WRX Sportswagon, with the Audi A5 Avant representing a more luxurious, but significantly pricier, alternative.

The upcoming VZx variant promises even more performance with a sub-five-second 0-100km/h acceleration time. Interior improvements include padded leatherette sections on the centre console, replacing the previous hard plastics, and copper accents throughout the cabin, adding a touch of sophistication. The digital driver’s display is particularly well-regarded for its configurability and smart colour scheme, offering features like a rev counter inspired by Audi’s performance models and a hybrid power meter for the VZe





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Cupra Leon Sportstourer Vze Plug-In Hybrid Wagon Car Review

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