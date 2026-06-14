Curaçao's World Cup Debut: Advocaat Vows to Disrupt Germany

Tiny Curaçao, the smallest nation to qualify for a World Cup, faces Germany in their debut match. Coach Dick Advocaat, the oldest coach in tournament history, emphasizes team spirit and a plan to be disrupters against the dominant Germans.

Curaçao , a Caribbean island nation with a population of just 158,000, is set to make its World Cup debut against Germany in Houston on Sunday.

Despite being the smallest country by both population and size to ever qualify for the tournament, the team is brimming with confidence under the guidance of 74-year-old coach Dick Advocaat, who recently became the oldest coach in World Cup history. Advocaat, who has managed eight national teams including the Netherlands and South Korea, returned to lead Curaçao after briefly resigning earlier this year due to his daughter's illness.

His reappointment was driven by player dissatisfaction with his successor and pressure from the nation's chief sponsor. Now, Advocaat is focused on making life difficult for the four-time world champions Germany. The Curaçao squad heavily relies on players of Curaçaoan descent born in the Netherlands, with 25 of 26 players hailing from the Dutch system. This connection adds an extra layer of intensity, as Germany and the Netherlands are traditional rivals.

Advocaat acknowledged the challenge but emphasized his team's determination.

'We are a small country compared to Germany, but we will make life difficult for them and be a tough team to play,' he said. 'Germany will be the dominant team and we have to respond to that. We are going to use the space that Germany will create and benefit from it.

' The coach highlighted the exceptional team spirit within the squad, describing it as the best he has experienced in his long career. 'The team spirit here is something I have never experienced before. We have everything to gain for the island and it is amazing to be a part of this.

' Germany, meanwhile, faces its own challenges. Goalkeeper Oliver Baumann, 40, is set to play in his fifth World Cup after being called up following an injury to Marc-André ter Stegen. Baumann admitted it was a difficult adjustment but expressed readiness to lead the defense. Despite the pressure, Germany is expected to dominate possession and create chances, as seen in early attacks when they moved the ball well but failed to convert.

Curaçao, on the other hand, enters with nothing to lose. Advocaat believes they can surprise people, drawing inspiration from instances where smaller teams beat bigger sides in the Netherlands.

'Just being here is great for the players and the country, but we also have to show people what we are made of,' he said. The match is part of a broader World Cup schedule that includes Netherlands vs. Japan and Côte d'Ivoire vs. Ecuador. For Curaçao, this debut represents a historic moment, and they are determined to leave a mark on the tournament.

The tiny island, whose anthem begins with a saxophone and includes the line 'a boulder in the sea,' embodies the underdog spirit. Advocaat, who started his coaching career in 1981, has seen it all, but this squad's unity stands out. With the support of their diaspora and a fearless mindset, Curaçao aims to prove that size does not determine heart. As the players take the field in their blue shirts, they carry the hopes of an entire nation.

Whether they can upset the odds remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: they will not go down without a fight





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