Government Spending Cuts Could Raise Recession Risk, Economists Warn

Treasurer Jim Chalmers says the government will play a helpful role in fighting inflation with savings in the mid-year budget update. Economists warn that cutting spending now could worsen recession risks as growth slows.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has said the government can and intends to play a helpful role in the fight against inflation, with savings to come in the mid-year budget update next month.

Economists Warn Against Pulling Back Spending

Economists warn that pulling back government spending now could worsen the risk of a recession. The Reserve Bank and the government face criticism for their roles in the economic situation, but the problems are not of their making. Reserve Bank governor Michele Bullock points out that the government has an obligation to provide many goods and services, from Medicare to income support payments. Without these, many Australians would be unhappy and unhealthy.

Also read Australian Budget Update Promises Hard Decisions on Spending Cuts and Inflation

As Australia Institute economists Matt Grudnoff and Greg Jericho note, government spending has already been playing a diminishing role in economic growth, especially considering population growth. Without government spending in the three months to June, the country would have dipped into a per-person recession. The economy grew 0.4 per cent in the June quarter, but population growth meant everyone's share was no bigger than the previous quarter.

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In the three months to March, the economy grew 0.3 per cent, but per-person economic growth shrank by 0.1 per cent, meaning Australians were worse off on average. Government spending contributed to about one quarter of economic growth in the June quarter. A recession is two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth. It is not just temporary pain; it upends people's lives.

Those who lose their jobs during a recession often struggle for years, up to a decade, to return to their previous salaries. Some end up never working again. A recession tends to hurt vulnerable people most, disproportionately harming low-income households and younger workers, deepening inequality. Businesses also cut back on research and development, a key to driving long-term productivity, which has been lagging in Australia.

Recession Risk Looms Over Economy

Newer, innovative start-ups that otherwise would have succeeded may fail. Productivity growth is crucial for lifting living standards. While the Reserve Bank has pushed back against suggestions we are at risk of a recession, we are very much on a knife's edge.

NAB and others see economic growth slowing to about 1 per cent next year, and HSBC chief economist Paul Bloxham, formerly an economist at the Reserve Bank, has put the chances that we slip into a recession at 50 per cent. As Bullock herself acknowledges, Australians are poorer and they are feeling it. Pulling back government spending now is likely to worsen the risk of a recession and of more people flocking to populist parties such as One Nation.

The fact that we are poorer isn't the government or the bank's doing. Higher interest rates are leaving many households with less to spend, but they are also helping to dampen price growth, without which we wouldn't be able to afford as much. Government spending is adding to overall demand in the economy, pushing up against limited supply capacity and increasing price pressures, but it has also stopped us from slipping into a per-person recession.

Targeting Subsidies To Reduce Deficit

The government could cut back on spending with relatively less harm, especially to those who are vulnerable. For example, the Australia Institute suggests the government could wind back some subsidies to private schools, saving up to $21 billion a year. It could reduce superannuation tax breaks for high income earners, giving back $65 billion in forgone revenue.

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The government could also abolish the luxury car tax exemption for big utes, saving $250 million a year for vehicles that impose substantial costs on society including higher carbon emissions, road damage and safety risks. It's important to remember that the economic trouble we find ourselves in right now is largely the result of factors the government and Reserve Bank have little control over and which are, in some senses, temporary.

First, the war in the Middle East has caused oil and fuel prices to surge, with big knock-on effects to the prices of other goods and services made, produced or transported using those resources. Second, the global AI boom has driven massive demand for data centre construction and pushed up the prices of inputs, from energy to memory chips and construction workers.

Most of the spending from this boom, about 70 per cent according to the bank, is ending up overseas as profits for overseas owners or money paid to overseas workers. The Reserve Bank has come under fire for raising interest rates to the highest level since the global financial crisis, hammering mortgage holders, slowing the economy and undoing some gains in the jobs market.

The bank's aim is to dampen the rate of price growth across the economy and bring down inflation. The government, similarly, is grappling with competing demands. On one hand, it is blasted for spending too much and making the Reserve Bank's job harder.

On the other hand, it must provide essential services. Neither the bank nor the government are perfect, but the solution is not as easy as calling for spending cuts or rate cuts.