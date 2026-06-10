Cyber Security Incident Halts Sugar Crushing at Mackay Mills

A cyber security incident has forced Mackay Sugar to halt operations at two mills in Queensland, disrupting the sugar crush and cane haulage. The company is working on recovery but has not provided a restart timeline.

A cyber security incident has brought the Mackay region's sugar crushing season to an abrupt halt, affecting two of the three mills operated by Mackay Sugar .

The company, which is Australia's second-largest raw sugar producer, issued a statement on Wednesday acknowledging a cyber security incident affecting its operations. The Farleigh and Racecourse mills, both located just outside Mackay, had commenced crushing within the past week before the incident forced them to shut down. The third mill, which was scheduled to start crushing next week, remains idle pending resolution of the incident. Advocacy group Canegrowers confirmed the shutdown has impacted both sugar milling and cane haulage operations.

Mackay Sugar has not provided a timeline for restarting the mills, stating only that there will be some disruption while recovery activities occur. The company emphasized its focus on staff safety and ensuring business continuity. Joseph Borg, chairman of Canegrowers Mackay, reported that many growers received cease harvesting advice early Wednesday morning. He noted that trains already on the tracks have fallback measures to return to the factories, and those procedures are underway.

The incident has left nearly 1,300 mainly family-owned farms that supply Mackay Sugar in a state of uncertainty, as the crushing season is a critical period for the industry. Cyber security incidents are increasingly targeting critical infrastructure, and the sugar industry is no exception. Mackay Sugar's response includes coordinating with external experts to investigate and mitigate the incident.

While the full extent of the disruption is not yet known, the halt in operations could have significant economic implications for the region, which relies heavily on sugar exports. Farmers are advised to await further instructions from Mackay Sugar before resuming harvesting. The company has assured growers that updates will be provided as recovery efforts progress. This incident underscores the vulnerability of industrial control systems and the importance of robust cyber defenses in the agricultural sector





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Cyber Security Mackay Sugar Sugar Mill Operations Halted Critical Infrastructure

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