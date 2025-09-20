Cyberattack Disrupts European Airports, Causing Delays and Operational Challenges

A cyberattack targeting check-in and boarding systems has caused widespread disruption at major European airports, including Brussels, Berlin, and London Heathrow, leading to flight delays and manual check-in procedures. The incident has affected passenger processing and flight schedules, prompting airlines to issue travel alerts and advise passengers to check their flight status.

A significant cyberattack targeting check-in and boarding systems caused widespread disruption across several major European airports, leading to flight delays and operational challenges. The attack, which occurred on Friday night, September 19th, specifically targeted the service provider responsible for these crucial passenger handling systems.

The incident, impacting airports such as Brussels Airport and Berlin's Brandenburg Airport, forced airport authorities to implement manual check-in and boarding procedures, significantly slowing down the processing of passengers and impacting flight schedules. London Heathrow Airport, one of Europe's busiest hubs, also reported being affected by the technical issue, though the specific impact varied depending on the airline and its reliance on the compromised systems. The company, Collins Aerospace, which provides the affected technology, is aware of the issue. Passengers were advised to check their flight status and explore alternative check-in options. The attack highlights the vulnerability of critical aviation infrastructure to cyber threats and underscores the need for robust cybersecurity measures to protect against such incidents. \The repercussions of the cyberattack were felt across numerous airports, with passengers facing considerable delays and inconvenience. The Brussels Airport, in its official statement, acknowledged the large impact on flight schedules and confirmed that only manual check-in and boarding were possible. Berlin's Brandenburg Airport also reported disruptions due to the attack, forcing operators to disconnect from the compromised systems. London Heathrow Airport, while facing its own technical issue, advised passengers to check their flight status and keep up to date with the latest information. While the precise nature of the cyberattack remains under investigation, the incident demonstrates the potential for malicious actors to disrupt critical infrastructure and cause widespread chaos. The affected service provider, Collins Aerospace, is actively working to resolve the issue and restore full functionality to its customers. Qantas, a user of the affected systems at Heathrow Airport, anticipated minimal disruption to customers, deploying backup measures such as iPads to counters. Virgin Australia reported that they were not currently affected by the Collins Aerospace outage. All impacted airports issued apologies for the inconvenience caused and urged travelers to remain informed of the latest updates. \The attack underscores the growing reliance of the aviation industry on technology and the subsequent vulnerability to cyber threats. Collins Aerospace, a US aviation and defense technology company and subsidiary of RTX Corp., provides the technology behind self-check-in kiosks, boarding pass printing, and baggage handling. Its MUSE software, a critical component of these systems, was targeted in the attack. The company stated that the impact was limited to electronic customer check-in and baggage drop, with manual check-in operations still available as a workaround. The incident highlights the need for rigorous cybersecurity protocols and continuous monitoring to safeguard against future attacks. While some airports, such as those in the Paris area, reported no disruptions, the overall impact was substantial. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of cybersecurity in protecting critical infrastructure and maintaining the smooth operation of global travel networks. Passengers were encouraged to utilize online check-in and other alternative methods where available. Travel alerts and updates were provided by news outlets to keep the public informed of the evolving situation. The issue continues to be assessed and remedied by involved teams. The affected airports have advised travelers to check their flight status and apologised for any inconvenience caused by the incident





