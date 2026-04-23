Cyberattacks Hit PNG and Sri Lanka: Millions Stolen from Sri Lankan Finance Ministry

Cyberattacks have targeted tax offices in Papua New Guinea and the finance ministry in Sri Lanka, resulting in potential data breaches and the theft of over $3.7 million destined for debt repayment to Australia. Investigations are underway with assistance from Australian law enforcement.

A concerning wave of cyberattacks has struck the Asia-Pacific region, impacting both Papua New Guinea and Sri Lanka , and raising serious questions about the security of sensitive data and financial systems.

In Papua New Guinea, a cyberattack targeting the nation's tax office has potentially compromised the private details and financial data of both individuals and businesses. The full extent of the breach is still being assessed, but the incident underscores the vulnerability of critical infrastructure to malicious actors. Simultaneously, Sri Lanka is grappling with a significantly more substantial financial loss, having confirmed the theft of over $3.7 million from its finance ministry.

This represents the largest amount of money ever stolen from a state institution in Sri Lanka’s history, a devastating blow to a country already struggling with significant economic challenges. The stolen funds were specifically allocated for debt repayment to Australia, further complicating Sri Lanka’s financial recovery efforts. The breach in Sri Lanka’s finance ministry involved the hacking of the department’s computer system and email servers.

Authorities discovered the theft when a scheduled payment to Australia was found to have vanished from the ministry’s email server. Finance Ministry Secretary Harshana Suriyapperuma confirmed the incident, stating that criminal investigators are currently examining the details, but limited information is being released to avoid compromising the ongoing investigation. In response to the severity of the situation, Sri Lankan authorities have proactively sought assistance from international law enforcement agencies, including those in Australia.

This collaborative approach highlights the transnational nature of cybercrime and the necessity for coordinated efforts to combat it. Australia’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Matthew Duckworth, acknowledged awareness of the payment irregularities and confirmed that Australian officials are actively assisting the Sri Lankan investigation, coordinating closely with local authorities. The incident has already led to the suspension of four senior officers at the Public Debt Management Office, demonstrating the government’s commitment to accountability and a thorough review of security protocols.

The timing of this attack is particularly unfortunate for Sri Lanka, which is still in the process of recovering from a severe economic crisis that began in 2022. The country defaulted on its $46 billion in external debt, leading to widespread hardship and instability. This cyberattack represents a significant setback to its recovery efforts, diverting crucial funds and undermining confidence in the nation’s financial systems.

Ironically, the attack occurred shortly after the Sri Lankan central bank and finance ministry launched a public awareness campaign warning citizens about the dangers of cyber scams. This highlights the pervasive threat of cybercrime and the challenges of protecting both government institutions and the general public. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for robust cybersecurity measures, continuous monitoring, and proactive threat intelligence to safeguard against increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks.

The investigation is ongoing, and the focus remains on identifying the perpetrators, recovering the stolen funds, and strengthening Sri Lanka’s cybersecurity infrastructure to prevent future incidents. The implications of this attack extend beyond the immediate financial loss, potentially impacting Sri Lanka’s credit rating and its ability to secure future loans and investments. The incident also underscores the importance of international cooperation in addressing the growing threat of cybercrime and protecting the global financial system





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