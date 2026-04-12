Cyclone Vaianu Causes Widespread Flooding and Power Outages Across New Zealand's North Island

Cyclone Vaianu batters New Zealand's North Island with destructive winds, heavy rain, and flooding, leading to evacuations and power outages. Authorities declare states of emergency and issue warnings as the storm moves across the region. While Auckland is spared the worst, the impact is felt across multiple areas, with emergency services responding to numerous calls for assistance.

On April 12, 2026, Cyclone Vaianu unleashed its fury across New Zealand 's North Island , bringing widespread flooding, power outages , and necessitating emergency declarations across several regions. The storm, which crossed the coast near the Maketu peninsula, packed destructive winds exceeding 130 km/h (80 mph), torrential rain, and towering swells, prompting MetService to classify Vaianu as a “life-threatening” system.

The Northland region bore the brunt of the storm's initial impact, with a region-wide state of emergency declared. While Auckland, the country's most populous city, was spared the worst conditions, emergency management minister Mark Mitchell cautioned that stronger winds and swells were still expected after the afternoon's landfall. Authorities had issued “red” level wind warnings, reserved for only the most extreme weather events, and implemented evacuations in several areas.\The cyclone's impact was widespread, forcing hundreds of residents to evacuate their homes and disrupting essential services. Approximately 5,000 homes lost power, although restoration efforts had returned electricity to around 2,000 properties. The coastal Whakatane District reported a significant amount of damage as Vaianu passed through, leading to mandatory evacuations at 270 properties. The New Zealand Defence Force deployed members and heavy equipment to assist with evacuation efforts. MetService reported wind gusts of up to 130 km/h in certain areas, with 24-hour rainfall totals exceeding 100mm (4 inches) in the city of Whangarei, and wave heights reaching over 6m (20 feet). Air New Zealand cancelled more than 90 turboprop flights, primarily from regional North Island airports, although domestic jet and international services were operating as scheduled, albeit with some delays. Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded to over 100 calls for assistance related to wind damage and surface flooding. The combination of the afternoon's high tide and large swells from the storm raised concerns about coastal inundation, with authorities focusing on the period from 2 pm onwards, coinciding with high tides.\While the worst of the storm was expected to diminish as it moved down the North Island, authorities warned that the situation remained perilous. MetService predicted conditions would ease from Sunday evening, but that at the moment this is still a life-threatening weather system. The cyclone's trajectory, moving towards the fringes of the North Island, meant that the intensity initially anticipated had been somewhat reduced, offering a degree of relief. However, authorities emphasized the ongoing risks posed by high tides and large swells, urging residents to remain vigilant and heed safety warnings. Emergency services continued to work tirelessly, assisting with evacuations, assessing damage, and restoring essential services like power. The storm’s eventual exit from Hawke’s Bay was anticipated by Sunday evening, signaling the beginning of the recovery phase after the cyclone's passage through the North Island. Weather forecasts indicated an improvement from the night onwards





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