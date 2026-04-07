Cyclone Vaianu Threatens Fiji, Prompting Travel Warnings

A category 3 cyclone, Vaianu, is bearing down on Fiji, impacting tourist areas. DFAT has issued a travel advisory, warning of strong winds, heavy rain, and flash flooding. Travelers are urged to stay informed and follow local authority instructions.

Severe Tropical Cyclone Vaianu , currently classified as a category 3 storm, poses a significant threat to the western part of Fiji , particularly in proximity to the popular tourist hub of Nadi. This meteorological event has prompted the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) to issue a stern warning to travelers, urging them to exercise heightened vigilance and preparedness.

The advisory highlights the potential for severe weather conditions, including intense winds, torrential rainfall, and the risk of flash flooding across various regions of Fiji. The situation is further compounded by the anticipation of a second cyclone impacting the Pacific region this week, potentially compounding the disruption for Australian tourists visiting Fiji. Travelers are strongly advised to remain updated with the latest weather forecasts and heed the guidance of local authorities and emergency services, as these factors may cause considerable and unforeseen delays





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Cyclone Vaianu Fiji Travel Advisory Weather Alert Tropical Storm

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