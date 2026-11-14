Cynthia Erivo Leads Critic Highlights for This Week's UK Cinema Releases

Critic reviews for new UK films highlight Cynthia Erivo's legal drama, Johnny Depp in Scrooge, and acclaimed documentaries. Read the verdicts on this week's cinema premieres.

Major UK cinema releases this week feature a diverse range of films, headlined by Cynthia Erivo in a legal drama and Johnny Depp's return to classic literature. Critics have delivered their verdicts on titles ranging from war epics to intimate documentaries, offering a broad snapshot of current theatrical offerings.

Erivo and Depp Lead Major Release Slate

Cynthia Erivo stars as a lawyer in a screen adaptation of Suzie Miller's international stage hit. The narrative follows her character's career defending rape suspects, which becomes complicated by her own personal experiences. Vincent Munier also directs an emotional film set in the Vosges forest in France.

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This French production takes his father and son into the wild for a study of human-animal interaction. David Wilkinson presents a compassionate film dealing with his own bowel cancer treatment. The movie explores why so many much younger people are receiving the same diagnosis today.

Johnny Depp stars as the celebrated miser in a new version of the Dickens classic A Christmas Carol. Critics note that Depp is surprisingly good as Scrooge, playing the character as theatrically bad-tempered and petulant. His comedy timing and sonorous British accent appear learned from his Fast Show comrade Paul Whitehouse.

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Documentaries Highlight History and Personal Struggles

A sparky and engaging documentary focuses on tennis ace Billie Jean King. The film details how she fought her whole career to ensure the women's game received the respect it deserved. King was a ferocious force in women's tennis from the 1960s onwards.

She served as a vehement but polite advocate for equal rights regarding prize money. Refugee Soraya Akhlaghi filmed her perilous flight from Iran and her precarious new life over five years on her phone. The final edit reassembles this footage with boldly imaginative animations.

Another documentary covers the story of the US army's first Black special ops team at work in Vietnam. The film relates the incredible bravery they showed in the face of battle and unrelenting bigotry. The title refers to the soul music that became anthemic to these soldiers.

Critical Reception Varies for Fiction Films

Forensic scientist Cui Daozhi, known as the Chinese Sherlock Holmes, is the real-life central figure of a cop thriller. The movie ranges across 30 years of gripping cases. Chen Sicheng, prime mover behind the hit Detective Chinatown franchise, offers a disarming mix of propaganda and gripping narrative.

Peter Berg directs a handsomely made second world war drama about an American football game before the battle of Okinawa. Berg has a knack for grace within visual cacophony and chaos. Graphic sequences in battle and from the 1944 Christmas Eve pickup game at Guadalcanal suggest connections between the gridiron and the battlefield.

Nicholas Hoult, Anna Sawai, and Pete Davidson play Robin Hood in an anti-capitalist caper movie. The film attempts to mix social commentary with action. However, critics find it strangely boringly flat and surprisingly sluggish with a runtime stretching past two hours.

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Kunsang Kyirong's debut feature follows Kunsel, an introverted woman, through Toronto's tight-knit Tibetan community. The film is an elliptical, elusive drama that fades like a vapour trail in the sky. Its mood of disorientation and dislocation reflects Kunsel's state of mind.

Cristian Mungiu won his second Palme d'Or with a disquieting child abuse drama. The film stars Renate Reinsve and Sebastian Stan. Critics note it does not compellingly deliver a blazing truth about its various relationships.

Sofia Coppola's biopic of the French queen combines dazzling visual tableaux and formal set pieces in strict period. The movie features new wave chart hits from the 1970s and 1980s. Coppola presents Marie's life with a sisterly, unjudging intimacy.

Tilda Swinton's first US film from 1996 sees her play a lawyer searching for erotic adventures. This is a rework of Madame Bovary. Critics describe it as an amazingly unselfconscious performance that marked her out as quite unlike any other female lead.

An exhibition features an extraordinary sui generis central performance by David Bowie. His unselfconscious gentleness and vulnerability now look very moving. The authenticity appears bizarre in a way it did not in 1976.