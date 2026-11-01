Parramatta Summons Josh Addo-Carr to Board Meeting Over Positive Cocaine Test and Possible Contract Termination

Parramatta has summoned Josh Addo-Carr to front the Eels board on Monday, where the club could rip up his contract over an alleged positive roadside cocaine test in September.

Parramatta could rip up Josh Addo-Carr's contract as soon as Monday after summoning the winger to front the Eels board. The meeting comes after Addo-Carr allegedly tested positive to cocaine at a random police roadside test in September.

The club is poised to make a decision on his future at that board hearing. Parramatta powerbrokers were hopeful of deciding on Addo-Carr's future armed with all the facts about the incident.

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Parramatta Board Sums Addo-Carr

However, it has now been 50 days since the test was conducted and police are yet to reveal the results of a second sample. With players poised to return to pre-season training, the Eels want to bring the matter to a head. To that end, Addo-Carr has been summoned to front the Parramatta board on Monday. He will be expected to provide his version of events at that meeting.

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The premiership-winning winger is a popular member of the club on and off the field. Addo-Carr has scored 27 tries since joining Parramatta last year. Addo-Carr is expected to be accompanied by lawyer Elias Tabchouri and agent Marcel Tartak when he fronts directors. The pair will join him in a bid to salvage his career at the club.

But given it is his second drugs drama, he has almost certainly played his last game for Parramatta. Addo-Carr was sacked after providing a positive roadside test while employed at Canterbury. If the second test is positive, Addo-Carr will be forced to miss 12 games. That sanction would still apply if he is playing for a rival club.

Eels Seek Contingency Plans

Addo-Carr lost a sponsorship deal with automotive firm JAC and spent about a month in a rehabilitation centre to deal with off-field issues. The Eels are already making contingency plans for the roster. They had been in discussions with Melbourne centre Jack Howarth but have opted to abandon those negotiations. They have also been linked to Penrith's Blaize Talagi, but if there is to be any pursuit it will be for 2028 due to his Achilles injury.

Newcastle winger James Schiller is a potential signing for 2027. Bradman Best and Jack Bostock have been linked to the Eels for the following year. Parramatta is weighing several options as it prepares for the possible departure of Addo-Carr. After parting with Canterbury, Addo-Carr said he held no grudges against the Bulldogs.

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Very disappointed, you do not want to go out like that, Addo-Carr said in November 2024. The club is in good hands with Cam, Gus and Critta, three wonderful leaders leading the club in the right direction. I am proud to say I have played a little part in the club, I am proud to be a Bulldog, he said. I wish the Bulldogs nothing but absolute success, including the fans as well.

Addo-Carr Offers Past Parting Words

I have been there through the hard times and the good times. I wish them all the best, they are a wonderful club.