D4vd Charged with Murder: Details Released in Celeste Rivas Hernandez Case

New records reveal the cause of death for Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose dismembered body was found in the trunk of singer D4vd’s Tesla. D4vd has been charged with murder, sexual abuse, and mutilation of remains, and has pleaded not guilty.

The investigation into the tragic death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez , a 14-year-old girl whose dismembered remains were discovered in the trunk of a Tesla belonging to singer D4vd (David Anthony Burke), has revealed harrowing details about the circumstances surrounding her death.

Records released by the Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner confirm that Celeste’s death was a homicide, caused by multiple penetrating injuries inflicted by objects. This confirmation arrives after a prolonged period of uncertainty and a security hold placed on the case by the Los Angeles Police Department, delaying the release of crucial information to the grieving family.

The delay, as expressed by Los Angeles County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Odey Ukpo, was “unfathomable,” highlighting the emotional toll on Celeste’s loved ones who were left in the dark for an extended period. The singer, Burke, 21, has been formally charged with first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse, and the mutilation of human remains, facing a potential life sentence if convicted.

He has entered a plea of not guilty and is currently being held without bail, with his legal team asserting their intention to mount a vigorous defense. The autopsy, while hampered by “extensive postmortem changes” due to the time elapsed since Celeste’s disappearance and the condition of her remains, identified two penetrating wounds to her torso consistent with sharp force trauma.

Further examination revealed additional wounds that penetrated her liver and chest, painting a grim picture of the violence she endured. The discovery of Celeste’s remains occurred on September 8, 2025, at a Hollywood tow lot, just a day after she would have celebrated her 15th birthday and over a year after she was initially reported missing from Lake Elsinore in April 2024.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is pursuing three sentencing enhancements – lying in wait, financial gain, and murdering a witness to an investigation – suggesting a premeditated and calculated nature to the crime. According to District Attorney Nathan Hochman, Burke allegedly murdered Celeste to protect his burgeoning music career, which she threatened to expose. Hochman alleges that Celeste visited Burke’s Hollywood Hills residence on April 23, 2025, and was never seen or heard from again.

This visit, according to the prosecution, was directly related to Celeste’s knowledge of Burke’s alleged “lewd and lascivious sexual acts” with her when she was a minor. The prosecution posits that Celeste’s potential testimony in an investigation into these alleged acts prompted Burke to silence her permanently. The case has been marked by challenges, including the degradation of evidence over time and the spread of misinformation.

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell acknowledged the difficulties faced by detectives in piecing together the truth, emphasizing the need to separate fact from fiction amidst the public discourse. Celeste’s parents, in a heartfelt statement, described their daughter as a “beautiful, strong girl” who found joy in singing, dancing, and family movie nights. Their statement underscores the profound loss they have suffered and their unwavering desire for justice for Celeste.

The investigation highlights the vulnerabilities faced by young people and the devastating consequences of alleged abuse and exploitation. The legal proceedings are expected to be lengthy and complex, with the prosecution aiming to present a compelling case against Burke, while the defense prepares to challenge the evidence and protect their client’s innocence.

The outcome of this case will not only determine Burke’s fate but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance of protecting vulnerable individuals and holding perpetrators accountable for their actions. The community continues to mourn the loss of Celeste and awaits a resolution that brings closure and justice to her family





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