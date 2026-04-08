Daicos and Pendlebury Return, Anderson to Debut: Collingwood Gears Up for Fremantle Clash

Collingwood receives a massive boost with the return of key players Nick Daicos and Scott Pendlebury from injury for the clash against Fremantle. First-year draftee Angus Anderson will also make his debut. The Magpies are looking to improve their scoring after a heavy loss to Brisbane.

Collingwood receives a significant boost with star players Nick Daicos and Scott Pendlebury confirmed to return from injuries for Friday night's match against Fremantle . Daicos, sidelined due to a calf injury, and Pendlebury, recovering from an Achilles issue, have both been cleared to play. Coach Craig McRae confirmed their fitness, stating they successfully met the required criteria to be available for the Adelaide Oval encounter against the Dockers.

This game also marks the AFL debut of first-year draftee Angus Anderson, adding further anticipation to the clash. The return of Daicos and Pendlebury is crucial for Collingwood, as they aim to improve their performance and climb the ladder after a disappointing loss to Brisbane. \Adding to the excitement, Angus Anderson, a 22-year-old midfielder, is set to make his debut after being drafted with pick 57 last November from SANFL club Sturt. McRae described Anderson as a tough player, emphasizing his tackling intensity and impact. He highlighted Anderson's strength in contest and clearance, aspects that will be particularly important against Fremantle, who currently lead the competition in those areas. Anderson's performance in the VFL has been impressive, with highlights showcasing his commitment and physicality. His inclusion provides a fresh perspective and energy to the Collingwood midfield. Anderson's journey from SANFL to the AFL represents a significant achievement, and his debut is eagerly awaited by fans and teammates alike. He was a standout player in Sturt’s premiership last year, which highlights his capabilities. The team will hope he can bring the same positive influence to the AFL.\Collingwood currently sits in 10th position with two wins and two losses, facing the in-form Dockers who are in fourth place with three wins and one loss. The Magpies' struggles in attack have been a concern, ranking fifth-lowest for scoring this season, which some analysts attribute to the departure of renowned goalkicker Brody Mihocek, who joined Melbourne on a longer-term deal. Coach McRae acknowledged the exciting football Melbourne is playing, while also emphasizing his focus on rebounding from the recent 54-point loss to Brisbane. He recognized Brisbane's exceptional performance, acknowledging the level of play they showcased. McRae stated his preference for learning these lessons early in the season, rather than later, highlighting the importance of continuous improvement and adaptation. The return of Daicos and Pendlebury, along with Anderson's debut, provides a much-needed injection of talent and determination as Collingwood aims to overcome their scoring challenges and solidify their position in the competition. The team and its supporters are hoping for a strong showing to turn the team's fortunes around





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Collingwood AFL Nick Daicos Scott Pendlebury Angus Anderson Fremantle Injury Debut Football

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