Damien Anthony Peters Extends Supervision Order by 18 Months After Registering for Drug Use, Drunkenness, and Abandoning Appointments

Damien Anthony Peters, a double murderer and serial parole violator, has had his supervision order extended by 18 months after repeatedly violating his conditions in recent years. Peters, who killed and dismembered two of his past lovers and stabbed another to death, continues to pose a risk to the community due to his limited insight into his offending and problematic relationships.

A list of 53 conditions including limiting personal relationships and not entering pubs and racecourses or using social media without approval will attempt to shield the community from a gruesome double murderer and serial parole violator .

Damien Anthony Peters, now 57, killed and dismembered two of his lovers, Tereupii Akai and Bevan Frost, in 2001. He admitted to disembowelling Akai's body with a hacksaw, flushing his teeth and liver down the toilet and disposing of the remaining limbs and organs in rubbish bins. Peters pleaded guilty to the murders in 2002 and was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Eight months later, he stabbed Frost to death, decapitated him and left his remains in the bathtub, where they sat for two days before police found them





9NewsAUS / 🏆 10. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Double Murderer Serial Parole Violator Damien Peters Limited Insight Problematic Relationships Supervision Order Drug Use Threats Drunkenness Absconding

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gold Coast coach Damien Hardwick blasts journo over repeated questions about staffer’s gambling link7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »

Anthony Albanese 'visibly enraged' in Question Time over negative gearing criticismPrime Minister Anthony Albanese was visibly enraged during a Question Time exchange after being called out for 'negatively gearing his way to a $4.3 million property'. The criticism came after the Albanese government's decision to scrap negative gearing for future generations.

Read more »

Professional surfer Anthony Walsh conquers rare wave at Talbot Bay in Kimberley regionAnthony Walsh, a professional surfer, has become the first known person to conquer a rare wave at Talbot Bay in the state's Kimberley region. The feat took years of planning and required navigating extreme conditions, including tides, winds, crocs, and sharks. Walsh and his team sought permissions from traditional owners and completed thorough research before 'pulling the trigger'. The Puerto Rican Dylan Graves declared the powerful tidal rapid as 'the most intimidating wave I've ever surfed ... hands down'. Walsh fell off the back of his board and was held underwater for almost 40 seconds, despite wearing multiple flotation devices. Despite the wipe-out, he got back on the wave.

Read more »

NRL Magic Round live: Sharks vs Bulldogs, Rabbitohs vs Dolphins, Kevin Walters extends as Kangaroos coachOne of the biggest weekends on the NRL calendar begins tonight as Magic Round kicks off in Brisbane. Follow live.

Read more »