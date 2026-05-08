Damien Cook’s NRL Career Nears End as Dragons Confirm Departure, Ponga Hits 150-Game Milestone

St George Illawarra confirms Damien Cook will leave after 2026, marking the end of an era for the veteran hooker. Meanwhile, Kalyn Ponga celebrates 150 NRL games as the Knights prepare to face the Dragons in a crucial Round 10 clash.

Damien Cook ’s illustrious NRL career appears to be drawing to a close this season, as St George Illawarra confirmed the veteran hooker and co-captain will depart the club after 2026.

The former South Sydney star had expressed optimism about securing a new deal with the Dragons, whom he joined on a two-year contract in 2025. However, the struggling joint venture, currently last on the ladder, announced on Friday that Cook would not be retained, signaling a shift in strategy under new leadership.

The 34-year-old, who turns 35 next month, has been linked with a potential move to English Super League side Castleford, where former NRL players Blake Taaffe, Mikaele Ravalawa, and Joe Stimson already feature. The announcement comes just a day before the winless Dragons’ Round 10 clash with Newcastle in Wollongong, a match that could see Jacob Liddle take over the starting hooker role next season.

Cook, who has been a steadying influence for the Dragons, acknowledged the news with a focus on finishing strong. I’ve loved my time at the Dragons, and I’m determined to finish it the right way, he said in a press statement. My full focus right now is on doing everything I can for this team and this club over the remainder of 2026.

Once a dominant force in the NRL, Cook’s peak performances came during his time at South Sydney, where he earned 17 State of Origin caps for NSW and won the Dally M Hooker of the Year award in 2018. After 207 games with the Rabbitohs, Cook returned to his junior club last year and is poised to play his 250th NRL game against Penrith at Magic Round.

Meanwhile, the Dragons face a daunting task against the Newcastle Knights this weekend, with the Knights favored to extend St George Illawarra’s losing streak to 13 games. However, interim coach Dean Young has given the team renewed hope following their bye week, and Knights coach Adam O’Brien is wary of the Dragons’ potential resurgence.

We’re probably getting to the most dangerous time to play them, coming off a bye and with a new coach, so they’ve had two weeks to prepare, O’Brien said. They’ll be feeling really good about themselves, and it’s up to us to nullify that and make sure we play well. In another milestone, Knights co-captain Kalyn Ponga will play his 150th NRL game this weekend, nearly a decade after making his debut for North Queensland during the 2016 finals series.

Ponga’s career has been marked by significant injury challenges, including a recent hamstring issue that sidelined him before last week’s victory over South Sydney. Despite these setbacks, O’Brien believes Ponga is playing at his best. He’s shown that in three games this year, which is great, it’s great to have him back on the field, O’Brien said. Great achievement obviously, and in just nine more games’ time, it’ll be 150 for the Knights, and that’s even better. Really good accolade for him, and a lot more to come





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