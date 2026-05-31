Damien Lane Stable Tackles Lengthy Journey to Warren for High‑Stakes Country Meeting

Provincial powerhouse Damien Lane prepares a six‑hour trek to Warren, fielding Star Of Indigo, Oakfield Mars and Harvey's Turn among a record‑setting field that includes 18 runners from Brett Thompson, as the soft track promises action across eight races.

A dominant provincial training operation is preparing for an unusually long trek across north‑western New South Wales as it heads to the highly anticipated meeting at Warren on Monday.

The Damien Lane stable, based in Wyong on the Central Coast, will cover nearly six hours of road travel to reach a racetrack that is often described as the "Randwick of the West". This will be the first time the stable has ventured so far inland, moving from the coastal hinterland toward the semi‑arid expanse that lies between the east coast and the remote outpost of Broken Hill.

The journey is significant not only for its distance but also because it underscores the growing importance of the Warren meeting, which has become a focal point for a host of country trainers seeking a fresh start after a string of program disruptions caused by adverse weather over the previous week. Warren's race day program promises an eight‑race card that is set to be run on a markedly improving soft track, rated at a modest six on the official state scale.

Among the entries, Lane's team will field the promising two‑year‑old filly Star Of Indigo in a Maiden Plate over 1,000 metres. The filly has already shown considerable promise in a recent trial at Newcastle's Beaumont track, where she displayed a blend of speed and stamina that suggests she could be competitive at her first official start.

Joining her in the same race is four‑year‑old mare Oakfield Mars, a stablemate making her debut without a publicly recorded trial, adding an element of intrigue for punters. In the Maiden Handicap over 1,200 metres, the stable will turn its attention to three‑year‑old Harvey's Turn, a hard‑knocking youngster seeking his first win in his third start.

The combination of a seasoned trainer, fresh blood, and a track that is expected to become increasingly favourable offers a compelling narrative for the meeting. Adding further depth to the field, the Danny Williams outfit from Goulburn - another stable embarking on a roughly six‑hour journey - will contest three promising horses in separate Benchmark 58 Handicaps over 1,200 metres.

Three‑year‑old Glenn's Legacy, a second‑up contender, will line up against Harvey's Turn in the maiden division, while second‑up Winning Emotions and four‑year‑old London Boy, both with one previous start each, will tackle their respective handicaps. Perhaps the most striking statistic for the day comes from Gulgong's Brett Thompson, who will field an unprecedented eighteen runners, a record number for a mid‑week country meeting.

This massive contingent reflects both confidence in the conditions at Warren and the strategic importance of the meeting for regional trainers. Dubbo's Brett Robb will contribute ten horses, and Scone's Rodney Northam will bring six, meaning that stables from almost every corner of the Australian turf landscape will converge on the cotton capital of the nation.

The collective presence of these trainers, the varied classes of their entries, and the anticipated improvement in track condition all point to a day of high drama, strategic betting, and a showcase of the depth of talent that thrives outside the metropolitan racing hubs





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