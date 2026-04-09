Dan Levy's 'Big Mistakes' Delivers Family Cringe Comedy with a Twist

Dan Levy, the creator of Schitt’s Creek, stars in and co-created the new series 'Big Mistakes.' This comedy blends family drama with a crime plot, following a pastor and his sister as they navigate family and organized crime, showcasing strong performances and the comedic strengths of the cast.

Dan Levy , celebrated for his work on Schitt's Creek, returns to television with Big Mistakes , a new cringe comedy that puts a fresh spin on the dysfunctional family sitcom. Levy stars as Nicky, a pastor grappling with hidden secrets and navigating the complexities of familial relationships, all while on the run from a criminal gang.

The show is co-created with, who does not appear in the show, and features a talented cast, including Taylor Ortega as Nicky's witty sister Morgan, and Laurie Metcalf as their emotionally volatile mother. The series explores the dynamic between the main characters. The storyline follows Nicky, who struggles to keep his relationship a secret from his family and his congregation, finds himself caught up in a dangerous situation involving a stolen necklace. This incident thrusts him and Morgan into the criminal underworld, leading to a series of improbable and often clunky plot developments. Despite the flaws in the crime-related aspects of the narrative, the show shines in its portrayal of family dynamics, with Levy's portrayal of Nicky being the highlight. \The show attempts to blend the genre of organized crime with the familiar theme of family conflicts, but it leans more heavily on the latter. The relationship between Nicky and Morgan, characterized by playful banter and shared history, becomes the heart of the show. The mother, portrayed by Laurie Metcalf, provides a constant source of stress, especially with her mayoral campaign. Levy's portrayal of Nicky captures the essence of adult siblings returning home, complete with inside jokes, petty arguments, and an almost childlike honesty. The supporting cast members also delivered great performances. The series utilizes abrupt camerawork and a grating soundtrack, creating a heightened sense of familial tension. The organized crime element of the show is less compelling, with the villains lacking depth and the plot developments appearing vague and unoriginal. However, the unexpected twist at the end, intended to set up a second season, provides a brief moment of excitement. Ultimately, Big Mistakes is most successful as a platform for Levy to explore the comedic potential of family relationships.\Big Mistakes struggles to provide a fresh take on the crime genre but succeeds in creating a relatable portrait of familial bonds. The show's premise is relatively simple: a pastor finds himself running from a gang, caught up in a criminal plot. Much of the storyline feels unoriginal, and the criminal elements are not well-developed. The plot's credibility wavers. However, the show's focus on the on-screen family offers viewers genuine laughs. The show creates a dynamic between characters with witty dialogues, shared histories, and emotional depth. The family's interactions, the teasing, the familiar bickering, the need to return to your childish self when back with siblings, all feel authentic and resonate with the audience. Levy excels in this role as the conflicted Nicky, Ortega brings comedic relief, and Metcalf adds layers of complexity, making the family the show's strongest element. Despite the shortcomings in the crime-related aspects, Big Mistakes shines because of its focus on family dynamics, the strong performances, and the bickering family. The fashion, the Instagram-friendly fashion, the gothic boho chic adds a modern touch to the whole show





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– Schitt’s Creek creator Dan Levy excels in new cringe comedyHe plays a pastor on the run from a gang in this dysfunctional family sitcom. The cast is ace, with Taylor Ortega as the hilarious sister – and it has a blindsiding twist

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