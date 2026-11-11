Dan Palmer: Wallabies prop turned neuroscientist works with Stephen Fry

Former Wallabies prop Dan Palmer has earned a PhD in cellular neuroscience after retiring from rugby in 2014 and now creates documentary audiobooks with Stephen Fry.

Former Wallabies prop Dan Palmer has completed a PhD in cellular neuroscience, a decade after retiring from professional rugby in 2014. He has also spent the past six years creating documentary audiobooks with British broadcaster Stephen Fry.

Palmer played prop for the Wallabies in 2012 and now works at the intersection of elite sport and brain science. Palmer says he has always had broad interests and likes having lots on his plate. He has never been able to just do one thing. His achievements range from elite sport to complex brain science and even showbusiness, making him one of Australia's most interesting people.

Also read ‘We have to be better’: Kiss says Wallabies defence a priority after third straight rout

We meet for lunch in the courtyard cafe at the back of Palmer's favourite bookshop in Glebe, Sappho Books. The orders are simple but tasty: a salmon poke bowl and an open Greek chicken sandwich. Palmer jokes that normally he would just get six poached eggs, but seeing as we are taking photos, he opted for something photogenic. Palmer is still athletic but has lost 30 kilograms since his days as a rugby front rower.

Rugby Career and Early Life

With a finger-in-power-socket hairstyle and horn-rimmed glasses, he is leaning into the mad scientist look. I first met Palmer in 2008 when he was an outsized 18-year-old selected to play in his first Super Rugby game for NSW. He grew up in Shellharbour, in the Illawarra region, as one of three kids. Though he was not blessed with hand-eye coordination or athleticism, Palmer had the right genes for a rugby prop.

Advertisement

His father Peter also played for NSW, and Palmer could push like a tugboat. The only thing that kept Palmer in school was a desire to play in the Australian schoolboys team. Otherwise, he probably would have left school in year 10 and gone into carpentry or something. Palmer won a contract with NSW as a teenager.

He ended up playing more, and in 2012 he played against Scotland on a wet night in Newcastle. Moving to Canberra saw Palmer become surrounded by a more scholarly crew of teammates and friends, like Clyde Rathbone, Matt Toomua and future senator David Pocock. Palmer said that he and Clyde in particular would have their training book-ended by coffees talking about philosophy and science and all kinds of things.

He got to the point pretty quickly where that became far more interesting to him than running into people. While playing, Palmer earned money on the side as a debt collector and private investigator. He was sometimes paid to follow a spouse by rich husbands who think their wives are cheating. But it was mostly repossessions and using his 120kg to darken a door frame.

Coming Out and Leaving Sport

I asked Palmer at the time, for a story, what happened if someone said no. They do not say no, mate, came the reply. Injury denied Palmer more chances with the Wallabies, and he moved to France to play for Grenoble in 2014. He was alone there, and it proved to be a dark period. His struggle to hide his true identity saw him abusing painkillers and alcohol.

In 2020, he appeared on the front page of The Sydney Morning Herald, describing the torment of hiding his sexuality in the macho world of men's sport. That prompted Palmer to fly to London, come out to a friend and retire from rugby. He said it was not really even a choice. He had to go, had to stop playing rugby and had to go and study.

It was just what he wanted to do. Palmer moved back to Canberra to go to university and was offered a part-time job as scrummaging coach at the Brumbies. Fascinated by the human mind, he started out studying philosophy and psychology. He found it interesting but was not really getting the answers he wanted.

Advertisement

Study in Cellular Neuroscience

Eventually, he ended up in cellular neuroscience. He describes it as different levels of analysis, from the high conceptual level of philosophy down to the behavioural level of psychology, and then the hardware that underpins it all. Palmer embarked on a PhD in cellular neuroscience at the John Curtin School of Medical Research in 2021. He studied the structure of particular neurons and circuits in the brain, trying to understand sensory processing and memory at the deepest level.

He worked in the olfactory cortex, the sense of smell, and it turns out that the olfactory cortex is the only sensory cortex that stores its own memories. He calls it almost a one-stop shop for studying sensory processing, storage and memory. Palmer loved nothing more than finishing coaching and doing all-nighters in the lab, conducting experiments.

Working With Stephen Fry

He said he was viewed as a fish out of water on all fronts: the rugby guy in science, and the science guy in rugby. It was this unique combination of worlds that served as the catalyst for Palmer being, improbably, recruited to work with Fry in 2020. Through Pocock, Palmer had been introduced to Andrew Sampson, a London-based Australian producer and long-time business partner of Fry. Sampson got in touch with a request for help.

Palmer recalls Andrew saying they were doing an audio documentary on the brain. He asked Palmer to have a look at their proposal that they were going to send out. Palmer also shared his thoughts on rogue bees, explaining that within a hive full of disciplined worker bees, there are a handful of rogues who do not follow the rules. They do not fly off dutifully to the known food source.

Instead, they fly around whimsically and, in doing so, discover the all-important new supplies of nectar for the hive. It was part of a riff on the value of blue-sky research in science and non-conformism in general. But it may as well be an insight into Palmer himself. He is vaguely familiar without being well-known, and for an introvert that is just how he likes it.

Yet he has also done his time in the spotlight as a professional rugby player and now as a neuroscientist working with one of the world's most famous broadcasters.